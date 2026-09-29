Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse (Duncanville, Texas) this past weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.
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The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 150 plus campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Felix Okam
|2029
|6’9
|F
|Grand Prairie (TX)
|2
|Joseph Creal III
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Mansfield Summit (TX)
|3
|Dexter Gbedemakou
|2029
|6’7
|F
|Wylie East (TX)
|4
|Justin Reed Jr.
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Plano West (TX)
|5
|R.J. Hall
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Catoosa (OK)
|6
|Jaden Slater
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Southeastern Prep (FL)
|7
|Brooks Richmond
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Waxahachie (TX)
|8
|William Beckett
|2030
|6’7
|F
|Highland Park (TX)
|9
|Langsten Blocker
|2030
|6’3
|G
|Little Rock Central (AR)
|10
|Rayden Hendrix
|2029
|6’7
|F
|McKinney Christian (TX)
|11
|Ayden McClinton
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Allen (TX)
|12
|Dorian Levy-Allen
|2029
|6’9
|F
|Legion Prep (TX)
|13
|Madden Robinson
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Allen (TX)
|14
|Tony Ramarontsoa
|2029
|6’6
|F
|New Wave Academy (TX)
|15
|Jonathan Anderson
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Plano West (TX)
|16
|Pierce Paul
|2030
|6’5
|G
|Austin Prep (TX)
|17
|Vijay Keshaav
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Frisco Memorial (TX)
|18
|Carter Dunbar
|2030
|6’0
|G
|Epic Charter (OK)
|19
|Trey Hunt
|2031
|5’8
|G
|Celina Homeschool (TX)
|20
|Omar Kamara
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Faith Family (TX)
|21
|Malik Rose
|2029
|6’8
|F
|Faith Family (TX)
|22
|Kayden Williams
|2030
|6’2
|G
|Garland (TX)
|23
|Xzayvion Alexander
|2031
|6’4
|G
|Celina Faith United (TX)
|24
|R’Javion Booker
|2029
|6’1
|G
|Legacy Early College (SC)
|25
|Chase Wilson
|2029
|6’1
|G
|KIPP Collegiate (GA)
|26
|Trey Marshall
|2030
|6’5
|G
|Legion Prep (TX)
|27
|Blaise Grays
|2030
|6’3
|G
|Pearland Christian Homeschool (TX)
|28
|K.J. Gabriel
|2029
|6’9
|C
|Mansfield Legacy (TX)
|29
|Terrance Johnson
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Plano Senior (TX)
|30
|Ayden Smith
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Forney (TX)
|31
|Braylon Brooks
|2029
|6’2
|G
|Charles Herbert Flowers (MD)
|32
|Talen Miller
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Las Cruces (NM)
|33
|Kase Burley
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Kaufman (TX)
|34
|Tony Okorodudu
|2030
|5’10
|G
|Prestonwood Christian (TX)
|35
|Torry Beaulieu Jr.
|2029
|5’9
|G
|Madison Prep (LA)
|36
|Trent Rodgers
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Little Elm Homeschool (TX)
|37
|Kai Harris
|2029
|6’9
|C
|PSAT Academy (TX)
|38
|Tristan Echols
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Faith Family (TX)
|39
|Bison Lott
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Ft. Worth Christian (TX)
|40
|Jhai Micheaux
|2031
|6’2
|G
|Pearland McNair JHS (TX)
|41
|Mason Houston
|2031
|6’3
|G
|Magnolia JHS (TX)
|42
|Christopher Webb Jr.
|2029
|6’2
|G
|Panther Creek (TX)
|43
|Micah Williams
|2029
|6’2
|G
|San Antonio TMI (TX)
|44
|Chukwuma Madu
|2029
|6’2
|G
|Mansfield Lakeridge (TX)
|45
|Keelan Doyle
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Weatherford (TX)
|46
|Daniel Okam
|2030
|6’4
|F
|GPCI (TX)
|47
|Baron Flenory
|2030
|6’2
|G
|Mansfield Legacy (TX)
|48
|Keith Frazier Jr.
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Irving Nimitz (TX)
|49
|Damien Urune
|2030
|6’3
|G
|Allen (TX)
|50
|David Amstutz
|2030
|6’7
|F
|Dallas Hillcrest (TX)
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