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Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

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We took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse (Duncanville, Texas) this past weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.

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The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 150 plus campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Felix Okam20296’9FGrand Prairie (TX)
2Joseph Creal III20296’6FMansfield Summit (TX)
3Dexter Gbedemakou20296’7FWylie East (TX)
4Justin Reed Jr. 20296’4GPlano West (TX)
5R.J. Hall20296’4GCatoosa (OK)
6Jaden Slater 20296’6FSoutheastern Prep (FL)
7Brooks Richmond20296’4GWaxahachie (TX)
8William Beckett 20306’7FHighland Park (TX)
9Langsten Blocker 20306’3GLittle Rock Central (AR)
10Rayden Hendrix 20296’7F McKinney Christian (TX)
11Ayden McClinton 20296’3GAllen (TX)
12Dorian Levy-Allen20296’9FLegion Prep (TX)
13Madden Robinson 20296’3GAllen (TX)
14Tony Ramarontsoa20296’6FNew Wave Academy (TX)
15Jonathan Anderson 20296’5FPlano West (TX)
16Pierce Paul 20306’5GAustin Prep (TX)
17Vijay Keshaav20296’3GFrisco Memorial (TX)
18Carter Dunbar 20306’0GEpic Charter (OK)
19Trey Hunt 20315’8GCelina Homeschool (TX)
20Omar Kamara 20296’5FFaith Family (TX)
21Malik Rose20296’8FFaith Family (TX)
22Kayden Williams 20306’2GGarland (TX)
23Xzayvion Alexander20316’4GCelina Faith United (TX)
24R’Javion Booker 20296’1GLegacy Early College (SC)
25Chase Wilson 20296’1GKIPP Collegiate (GA)
26Trey Marshall 20306’5GLegion Prep (TX)
27Blaise Grays 20306’3GPearland Christian Homeschool (TX)
28K.J. Gabriel 20296’9CMansfield Legacy (TX)
29Terrance Johnson20296’3GPlano Senior (TX)
30Ayden Smith 20296’4GForney (TX)
31Braylon Brooks 20296’2GCharles Herbert Flowers (MD)
32Talen Miller 20296’5FLas Cruces (NM)
33Kase Burley 20306’6FKaufman (TX)
34Tony Okorodudu20305’10GPrestonwood Christian (TX)
35Torry Beaulieu Jr. 20295’9GMadison Prep (LA)
36Trent Rodgers20296’3GLittle Elm Homeschool (TX)
37Kai Harris 20296’9CPSAT Academy (TX)
38Tristan Echols 20306’4GFaith Family (TX)
39Bison Lott20306’4GFt. Worth Christian (TX)
40Jhai Micheaux 20316’2GPearland McNair JHS (TX)
41Mason Houston 20316’3GMagnolia JHS (TX)
42Christopher Webb Jr. 20296’2GPanther Creek (TX)
43Micah Williams 20296’2GSan Antonio TMI (TX)
44Chukwuma Madu20296’2GMansfield Lakeridge (TX)
45Keelan Doyle 20306’6FWeatherford (TX)
46Daniel Okam 20306’4FGPCI (TX)
47Baron Flenory 20306’2GMansfield Legacy (TX)
48Keith Frazier Jr. 20306’4GIrving Nimitz (TX)
49Damien Urune 20306’3GAllen (TX)
50David Amstutz20306’7FDallas Hillcrest (TX)

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