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Pangos Camp: Top 50 Rankings

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Tyler Sutton had 17 points and 15 assists in the Creme of the Crop Top 30 Game for the winning Black club. Photo: Ronnie Flores  

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-American Camp at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) May 31-June 2 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 55 players in attendance.

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The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-American Camp, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The rankings are solely based on performance at the camp, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This camp didn’t have the major crop of the elite national Top 10 level prospects in the 2027 class, but did include many players that are vastly underrated by national recruiting networks that focus on length and potential far down the line. The HOOP SCOOP values production in its evaluations much more than these slowly-dying networks. The camp did include plenty of quality point guards and some quality size. With the vast amount of quality players and little drop-off between No. 30-50, there ultimately are some deserving players who just missed the Top 50 that would be in another evaluators’ list based on which game one focused on among the three playing courts. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and the stats provided by Gamecock Stats.

RELATED:  Pangos Camp coverage on ballislife.com: Winning Contagious at Pangos Camp  | 7 Swingmen Who Starred at Pangos Camp | Point Guards Lead Way at Pangos Camp | 7 Day Two Standouts at Pangos

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Lewis Uvwo 20276’11PFProlific Prep (FL)
2Micah Gordon 20276’0PGPlainfield (NJ)
3C.J. Rosser 20276’10PFSoutheastern Prep (FL)
4Tyler Sutton 20276’2PGOvertime Elite (GA)
5Dooney Johnson 20276’6SFMilwaukee Juneau (WI)
6Aaron Britt20276’0PGThe Villages (FL)
7Dylan Jones20276’7SFBartlett (TN)
8J.J. Sati-Grier 20286’0PGSierra Canyon (CA)
9Jalen White 20276’7SFCIA Bella Vista (AZ)
10Howard Williams 20276’7SFOvertime Elite (GA)
11Kamari Whyte 20276’4SGVermont Academy (VT)
12Darren Ford 20286’0 PGAZ Compass Prep (AZ)
13Akol Nyok 20277’1CColumbus (FL)
14Kur Lual20276’7SFAZ Compass Prep (AZ)
15Chase Lumpkin 20276’4SGMcEachern (GA)
16Josh Leonard20276’6SFWilson (SC)
17Carson Crawford20276’7SFFleming Island (IL)
18Mahamadou Diop 20276’10PFSan Gabriel Academy
19Josiah Nance20276’5SGNotre Dame (CA)
20Chris Brown 20276'9CDream City Christian (AZ)
21Somto Patrick Onoduenyi 20296’9CModesto Christian (CA)
22Moussa Kamissoko20276’8SFLong Island Lutheran (NY)
23Zion Green20276’9PFCamden (NJ)
24Zaire Rasshan 20276’2SGDamien (CA)
25M.J. Curry 20276’5SGGrayson (GA)
26Aaron McMorran20286’4SGDesert Pines (NV)
27Logan Chwastyk 20286’11CMalvern Prep (PA)
28Malik Moore20286’4SGUnion Catholic (NJ)
29Tre Keith 20276’3SGTri-Cities (GA)
30Mustafa Mohamed 20276’9PFAZ Compass Prep (AZ)
31Jeremiah Evans20286’9 PFEagle’s Landing (GA)
32Mamadou Issa Sow20296’10CCIA Bella Vista (AZ)
33Tristen Edwards20296’8PFHuntington Prep (WV)
34Frashad Tisby20276’5SFCross Creek (GA)
35Patrick Otey20276’4PGSt. Thomas More (CT)
36Ricky Moore Jr. 20276’7SFAmbassador Christian (NC)
37Mekhi Robertson20276’4SGSoCal Academy (CA)
38Kametrius Babbs20276’5SGRainier Beach (WA)
39Jaylen Hunter-Coleman20276’0PGNewman School (MA)
40Emmanuel Ouedraogo20306’10PFWilson Academy (GA)
41Fallilou Mbengue20276’9CAcademy of Central Florida (FL)
42Isaiah Mack-Russell20276’5SGWinton Woods (OH)
43Kareem Smith-Bey20286’4SGSt. John’s (DC)
44Josiah Adamson 20276’3SGCATS Academy (MA)
45Noah Zeola20286’2SGOrange Lutheran (CA)
46Cesaire Yenan 20277’0CCIA Bella Vista (AZ)
47Tyran Frazier 20276’10CPrincipia School (MO)
48Will Brunson 20286’6SGRutgers Prep (NJ)
49Wor Wor 20276’7SFCIA Bella Vista (AZ)
50Antoine Caughman Jr. 20286’6SFKeenan (SC)

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores

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