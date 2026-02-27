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Pangos Jr. A-A Camp: 40 Standouts

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Photo: Nick Koza

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos Junior All-American Camp in Long Beach, Calif., and broke down our notes and evaluations to select 40 standout players in attendance.

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The following standouts (listed alphabetically) were selected based on evaluations from all the camp games, not just the event’s All-Star Games. The selections are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, previous Pangos event performances, or various national or state player rankings. We also took into account a player’s class and did not evaluate the sixth graders and below against the eighth graders. Generally, the strongest performers in the camp were eighth graders, but we made an effort to honor some of the younger players who excelled against their peers. We decided not to publish player rankings because of the wide range of participants (fifth to eighth grade) and because we generally don’t endorse rankings of players so young. We did pick our top 5 performers and they are noted in parenthesis ( ).

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
142Obatayo Adigun20306’6FGilbert, AZ
73Tyson Aycox20305’11GGardena, CA
87Na’im Benjamin20325’7 G Dublin, CA
121Bruce Bible 20306’7FGlendale, CA
103Uriah Busby-Tapia20316’2FSan Antonio, TX
131Jacob Butts20306’2GSanger, CA
42Braylin Calhoun (2)20316’4GMunising, MI
75Justn Cato Jr.20306'3FSouthfield, MI
114Tresor Childress20306’5FPhoenix, AZ
82Elate Collins 20325’6GInglewood, CA
75Yakai Craig (5) 20306’0GLake Forest, CA
61Tytus Davis II20315’10GGarden Grove, CA
130Crispin Delle20306’6FBoca Raton, FL
94Cayden Florient20306’0GPembroke Pines, FL
125Freddie Forbes (4) 20306’3GGarden Grove, CA
37Asher Ford20315’1GGoodyear, AZ
141Domar Gooden20306’4FReseda, CA
116Blaise Grays20306’3FHouston, TX
90Aiden Johnson 20305’9G Hawthorne, CA
123Dahntay Jones Jr. 20316’0GNorthridge, CA
111Jayden Jones20306’4FBurbank, CA
122Jordan King20305’11GSun Valley, CA
143Logan Kish20306’10CLas Vegas, NV
109Jonah Kosoy20306’2GStudio City, CA
119Cash Malayeri20315’11GGlendale, CA
110Isiah Minter II20306’2GLouisville, KY
89Omar Muhammad (3)20306’3GClovis, CA
68Kingston Neal20305’11GCorona, CA
59Malik Potts20325’11GFresno, CA
101Dillon Rice20306’4FSan Diego, CA
117McCoy Robinson 20316’4FLas Vegas, NV
140Devin Saunders20306’7FGenesee, MI
99Cameron Shepard (1)20305’11GChatsworth, CA
106Hector Smith20306’6FCalgary, AB, CAN
23R.J. Smith20315’9 GTulsa, OK
22D.J. Tauililli 20305’6GClovis, CA
32Arturo Uribe-Ponce20305’11GGonzales, CA
100Finn Van Ness20305’11GGoodyear, AZ
124Roy Walker Jr. 20316’2FChatsworth, CA
134Spencer White20316’5FThousand Oaks, CA

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores

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