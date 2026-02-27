Pangos Jr. A-A Camp: 40 Standouts

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos Junior All-American Camp in Long Beach, Calif., and broke down our notes and evaluations to select 40 standout players in attendance.
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The following standouts (listed alphabetically) were selected based on evaluations from all the camp games, not just the event’s All-Star Games. The selections are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, previous Pangos event performances, or various national or state player rankings. We also took into account a player’s class and did not evaluate the sixth graders and below against the eighth graders. Generally, the strongest performers in the camp were eighth graders, but we made an effort to honor some of the younger players who excelled against their peers. We decided not to publish player rankings because of the wide range of participants (fifth to eighth grade) and because we generally don’t endorse rankings of players so young. We did pick our top 5 performers and they are noted in parenthesis ( ).
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|142
|Obatayo Adigun
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Gilbert, AZ
|73
|Tyson Aycox
|2030
|5’11
|G
|Gardena, CA
|87
|Na’im Benjamin
|2032
|5’7
|G
|Dublin, CA
|121
|Bruce Bible
|2030
|6’7
|F
|Glendale, CA
|103
|Uriah Busby-Tapia
|2031
|6’2
|F
|San Antonio, TX
|131
|Jacob Butts
|2030
|6’2
|G
|Sanger, CA
|42
|Braylin Calhoun (2)
|2031
|6’4
|G
|Munising, MI
|75
|Justn Cato Jr.
|2030
|6'3
|F
|Southfield, MI
|114
|Tresor Childress
|2030
|6’5
|F
|Phoenix, AZ
|82
|Elate Collins
|2032
|5’6
|G
|Inglewood, CA
|75
|Yakai Craig (5)
|2030
|6’0
|G
|Lake Forest, CA
|61
|Tytus Davis II
|2031
|5’10
|G
|Garden Grove, CA
|130
|Crispin Delle
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Boca Raton, FL
|94
|Cayden Florient
|2030
|6’0
|G
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|125
|Freddie Forbes (4)
|2030
|6’3
|G
|Garden Grove, CA
|37
|Asher Ford
|2031
|5’1
|G
|Goodyear, AZ
|141
|Domar Gooden
|2030
|6’4
|F
|Reseda, CA
|116
|Blaise Grays
|2030
|6’3
|F
|Houston, TX
|90
|Aiden Johnson
|2030
|5’9
|G
|Hawthorne, CA
|123
|Dahntay Jones Jr.
|2031
|6’0
|G
|Northridge, CA
|111
|Jayden Jones
|2030
|6’4
|F
|Burbank, CA
|122
|Jordan King
|2030
|5’11
|G
|Sun Valley, CA
|143
|Logan Kish
|2030
|6’10
|C
|Las Vegas, NV
|109
|Jonah Kosoy
|2030
|6’2
|G
|Studio City, CA
|119
|Cash Malayeri
|2031
|5’11
|G
|Glendale, CA
|110
|Isiah Minter II
|2030
|6’2
|G
|Louisville, KY
|89
|Omar Muhammad (3)
|2030
|6’3
|G
|Clovis, CA
|68
|Kingston Neal
|2030
|5’11
|G
|Corona, CA
|59
|Malik Potts
|2032
|5’11
|G
|Fresno, CA
|101
|Dillon Rice
|2030
|6’4
|F
|San Diego, CA
|117
|McCoy Robinson
|2031
|6’4
|F
|Las Vegas, NV
|140
|Devin Saunders
|2030
|6’7
|F
|Genesee, MI
|99
|Cameron Shepard (1)
|2030
|5’11
|G
|Chatsworth, CA
|106
|Hector Smith
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Calgary, AB, CAN
|23
|R.J. Smith
|2031
|5’9
|G
|Tulsa, OK
|22
|D.J. Tauililli
|2030
|5’6
|G
|Clovis, CA
|32
|Arturo Uribe-Ponce
|2030
|5’11
|G
|Gonzales, CA
|100
|Finn Van Ness
|2030
|5’11
|G
|Goodyear, AZ
|124
|Roy Walker Jr.
|2031
|6’2
|F
|Chatsworth, CA
|134
|Spencer White
|2031
|6’5
|F
|Thousand Oaks, CA
Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores
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