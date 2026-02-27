Pangos Jr. A-A Camp: 40 Standouts

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos Junior All-American Camp in Long Beach, Calif., and broke down our notes and evaluations to select 40 standout players in attendance.

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The following standouts (listed alphabetically) were selected based on evaluations from all the camp games, not just the event’s All-Star Games. The selections are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, previous Pangos event performances, or various national or state player rankings. We also took into account a player’s class and did not evaluate the sixth graders and below against the eighth graders. Generally, the strongest performers in the camp were eighth graders, but we made an effort to honor some of the younger players who excelled against their peers. We decided not to publish player rankings because of the wide range of participants (fifth to eighth grade) and because we generally don’t endorse rankings of players so young. We did pick our top 5 performers and they are noted in parenthesis ( ).

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 142 Obatayo Adigun 2030 6’6 F Gilbert, AZ 73 Tyson Aycox 2030 5’11 G Gardena, CA 87 Na’im Benjamin 2032 5’7 G Dublin, CA 121 Bruce Bible 2030 6’7 F Glendale, CA 103 Uriah Busby-Tapia 2031 6’2 F San Antonio, TX 131 Jacob Butts 2030 6’2 G Sanger, CA 42 Braylin Calhoun (2) 2031 6’4 G Munising, MI 75 Justn Cato Jr. 2030 6'3 F Southfield, MI 114 Tresor Childress 2030 6’5 F Phoenix, AZ 82 Elate Collins 2032 5’6 G Inglewood, CA 75 Yakai Craig (5) 2030 6’0 G Lake Forest, CA 61 Tytus Davis II 2031 5’10 G Garden Grove, CA 130 Crispin Delle 2030 6’6 F Boca Raton, FL 94 Cayden Florient 2030 6’0 G Pembroke Pines, FL 125 Freddie Forbes (4) 2030 6’3 G Garden Grove, CA 37 Asher Ford 2031 5’1 G Goodyear, AZ 141 Domar Gooden 2030 6’4 F Reseda, CA 116 Blaise Grays 2030 6’3 F Houston, TX 90 Aiden Johnson 2030 5’9 G Hawthorne, CA 123 Dahntay Jones Jr. 2031 6’0 G Northridge, CA 111 Jayden Jones 2030 6’4 F Burbank, CA 122 Jordan King 2030 5’11 G Sun Valley, CA 143 Logan Kish 2030 6’10 C Las Vegas, NV 109 Jonah Kosoy 2030 6’2 G Studio City, CA 119 Cash Malayeri 2031 5’11 G Glendale, CA 110 Isiah Minter II 2030 6’2 G Louisville, KY 89 Omar Muhammad (3) 2030 6’3 G Clovis, CA 68 Kingston Neal 2030 5’11 G Corona, CA 59 Malik Potts 2032 5’11 G Fresno, CA 101 Dillon Rice 2030 6’4 F San Diego, CA 117 McCoy Robinson 2031 6’4 F Las Vegas, NV 140 Devin Saunders 2030 6’7 F Genesee, MI 99 Cameron Shepard (1) 2030 5’11 G Chatsworth, CA 106 Hector Smith 2030 6’6 F Calgary, AB, CAN 23 R.J. Smith 2031 5’9 G Tulsa, OK 22 D.J. Tauililli 2030 5’6 G Clovis, CA 32 Arturo Uribe-Ponce 2030 5’11 G Gonzales, CA 100 Finn Van Ness 2030 5’11 G Goodyear, AZ 124 Roy Walker Jr. 2031 6’2 F Chatsworth, CA 134 Spencer White 2031 6’5 F Thousand Oaks, CA

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