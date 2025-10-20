Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 55 Rankings



We took in all the sessions of the 2025 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty five players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 180 plus campers (12 states plus Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Trey Hillerich 2028 6’10 F Male (KY) 2 Landon Lampley 2028 6’7 F Pike (IN) 3 Joshua Lindsay 2028 6’2 G St. Xavier (KY) 4 Jordan Mitchell 2028 6’4 G Male (KY) 5 Keiwon Gulley 2029 5’9 G Bloom (IL) 6 Jordan Jackson 2028 6’7 F St. Xavier (KY) 7 Eron “EZ” McDuffey 2028 6’3 G Ben Davis (IN) 8 Carter Slaise 2028 6’5 F Providence St. Mel (IL) 9 Roosevelt Thomas 2028 6’2 G De La Salle (IL) 10 Jaylin Foster 2028 6’4 G Scecina Memorial (IN) 11 Grant Smith 2028 6’6 F Lyons Township (IL) 12 Dakylen Heard 2029 6’5 F Mt. Carmel (IL) 13 Elon Henderson 2029 6’7 F Leo (IL) 14 Amari Williams 2028 6’9 F Shepard (IL) 15 Amarian Leggett 2028 6’5 F Blackford JR/SR (IL) 16 Stephen Dixon 2028 5’10 G De La Salle (IL) 17 Quentavious Fly 2028 6’5 F Bowman (IN) 18 Jael Kabeya 2030 6’6 F Royal Crown (Toronto) 19 Davaun Bates 2028 6’0 G De La Salle (IL) 20 R’mani Wilson 2029 6’4 G Martin Luther (WI) 21 C.J. Pittman 2028 6’0 G Walter Payton Prep (IL) 22 Semaj Pruitt 2029 6’0 G Martin Luther (WI) 23 Roman Henry 2029 6’4 G Dawson (TX) 24 Michael Rivera 2028 5’9 G Portage (IN) 25 Prentiss Gates Jr. 2029 6’8 F Westside Leadership (IN) 26 Boomer Minch 2028 6’2 G Scecina Memorial (IN) 27 Miles Duda 2028 6’7 F CM Russell (MT) 28 Chad Carter Jr. 2030 6’4 G Chi Prep Academy (IL) 29 Charles Hardiman 2028 6’4 F Merrillville (IN) 30 Travis Jamison II 2029 6’5 F Whitney Young (IL) 31 Landyn Cooper Sutton 2028 5’9 G Champaign Central (IL) 32 Bryce Millien 2028 6’0 G Webster Groves (MO) 33 Mason Spicer 2029 6’0 G Whitney Young (IL) 34 Zahari Threatt 2029 6’5 G De La Salle (IL) 35 Ronald Johnson 2029 6’3 G Mt. Carmel (IL) 36 Clay Busch 2029 6’6 F Father Tolton (MO) 37 Jaivyn Richardson 2028 5’7 G Whitney Young (IL) 38 Zaccai Walters 2028 6’5 F Cedar Rapids Washington (IA) 39 Jasir Rogers 2028 6’0 G Ben Davis (IN) 40 Jeremiah Martin-Toney 2028 6’1 G St. Laurence (IL) 41 Logan Brown 2028 6’5 F St. Laurence (IL) 42 Jalonny Billingsley 2029 6’3 G Simeon (IL) 43 Brayden Holland 2031 5’10 G Grace Lutheran (WI) 44 Raphael Ihuneagbo 2029 6’3 G Locked In Academy (Toronto) 45 Kumasi Jones Jr. 2029 6’0 G DePaul Prep (IL) 46 Noah Young 2029 5’7 G Lincoln Park (IL) 47 Aiden Ouellette 2030 6’6 F Brampton City Prep (Toronto) 48 Jacob Jones 2028 6’3 G Marist (IL) 49 Dredan Royston 2028 6’4 G Ben Davis (IN) 50 Walker Johnson 2029 6’7 C Delta (IN) 51 Jack Huffman 2030 6’6 F Hillsdale Academy (MI) 52 Treyvonn Williams 2029 6’2 G Martin Luther (WI) 53 Joseph Christian 2028 6’4 G Yorkville (IL) 54 Cody Rader 2029 5’10 G Geneva (IL) 55 Elisha Dahe III 2028 6’3 G Providence St. Mel (IL)

