Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 55 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2025 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty five players in attendance.
The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 180 plus campers (12 states plus Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Trey Hillerich
|2028
|6’10
|F
|Male (KY)
|2
|Landon Lampley
|2028
|6’7
|F
|Pike (IN)
|3
|Joshua Lindsay
|2028
|6’2
|G
|St. Xavier (KY)
|4
|Jordan Mitchell
|2028
|6’4
|G
|Male (KY)
|5
|Keiwon Gulley
|2029
|5’9
|G
|Bloom (IL)
|6
|Jordan Jackson
|2028
|6’7
|F
|St. Xavier (KY)
|7
|Eron “EZ” McDuffey
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Ben Davis (IN)
|8
|Carter Slaise
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Providence St. Mel (IL)
|9
|Roosevelt Thomas
|2028
|6’2
|G
|De La Salle (IL)
|10
|Jaylin Foster
|2028
|6’4
|G
|Scecina Memorial (IN)
|11
|Grant Smith
|2028
|6’6
|F
|Lyons Township (IL)
|12
|Dakylen Heard
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Mt. Carmel (IL)
|13
|Elon Henderson
|2029
|6’7
|F
|Leo (IL)
|14
|Amari Williams
|2028
|6’9
|F
|Shepard (IL)
|15
|Amarian Leggett
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Blackford JR/SR (IL)
|16
|Stephen Dixon
|2028
|5’10
|G
|De La Salle (IL)
|17
|Quentavious Fly
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Bowman (IN)
|18
|Jael Kabeya
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Royal Crown (Toronto)
|19
|Davaun Bates
|2028
|6’0
|G
|De La Salle (IL)
|20
|R’mani Wilson
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Martin Luther (WI)
|21
|C.J. Pittman
|2028
|6’0
|G
|Walter Payton Prep (IL)
|22
|Semaj Pruitt
|2029
|6’0
|G
|Martin Luther (WI)
|23
|Roman Henry
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Dawson (TX)
|24
|Michael Rivera
|2028
|5’9
|G
|Portage (IN)
|25
|Prentiss Gates Jr.
|2029
|6’8
|F
|Westside Leadership (IN)
|26
|Boomer Minch
|2028
|6’2
|G
|Scecina Memorial (IN)
|27
|Miles Duda
|2028
|6’7
|F
|CM Russell (MT)
|28
|Chad Carter Jr.
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Chi Prep Academy (IL)
|29
|Charles Hardiman
|2028
|6’4
|F
|Merrillville (IN)
|30
|Travis Jamison II
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Whitney Young (IL)
|31
|Landyn Cooper Sutton
|2028
|5’9
|G
|Champaign Central (IL)
|32
|Bryce Millien
|2028
|6’0
|G
|Webster Groves (MO)
|33
|Mason Spicer
|2029
|6’0
|G
|Whitney Young (IL)
|34
|Zahari Threatt
|2029
|6’5
|G
|De La Salle (IL)
|35
|Ronald Johnson
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Mt. Carmel (IL)
|36
|Clay Busch
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Father Tolton (MO)
|37
|Jaivyn Richardson
|2028
|5’7
|G
|Whitney Young (IL)
|38
|Zaccai Walters
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Cedar Rapids Washington (IA)
|39
|Jasir Rogers
|2028
|6’0
|G
|Ben Davis (IN)
|40
|Jeremiah Martin-Toney
|2028
|6’1
|G
|St. Laurence (IL)
|41
|Logan Brown
|2028
|6’5
|F
|St. Laurence (IL)
|42
|Jalonny Billingsley
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Simeon (IL)
|43
|Brayden Holland
|2031
|5’10
|G
|Grace Lutheran (WI)
|44
|Raphael Ihuneagbo
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Locked In Academy (Toronto)
|45
|Kumasi Jones Jr.
|2029
|6’0
|G
|DePaul Prep (IL)
|46
|Noah Young
|2029
|5’7
|G
|Lincoln Park (IL)
|47
|Aiden Ouellette
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Brampton City Prep (Toronto)
|48
|Jacob Jones
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Marist (IL)
|49
|Dredan Royston
|2028
|6’4
|G
|Ben Davis (IN)
|50
|Walker Johnson
|2029
|6’7
|C
|Delta (IN)
|51
|Jack Huffman
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Hillsdale Academy (MI)
|52
|Treyvonn Williams
|2029
|6’2
|G
|Martin Luther (WI)
|53
|Joseph Christian
|2028
|6’4
|G
|Yorkville (IL)
|54
|Cody Rader
|2029
|5’10
|G
|Geneva (IL)
|55
|Elisha Dahe III
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Providence St. Mel (IL)
