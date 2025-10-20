The Hoop Scoop

Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 55 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2025 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty five players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 180 plus campers (12 states plus Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Trey Hillerich20286’10FMale (KY)
2Landon Lampley20286’7FPike (IN)
3Joshua Lindsay20286’2GSt. Xavier (KY)
4Jordan Mitchell 20286’4GMale (KY)
5Keiwon Gulley 20295’9GBloom (IL)
6Jordan Jackson 20286’7FSt. Xavier (KY)
7Eron “EZ” McDuffey 20286’3GBen Davis (IN)
8Carter Slaise 20286’5FProvidence St. Mel (IL)
9Roosevelt Thomas 20286’2GDe La Salle (IL)
10Jaylin Foster20286’4GScecina Memorial (IN)
11Grant Smith 20286’6FLyons Township (IL)
12Dakylen Heard20296’5FMt. Carmel (IL)
13Elon Henderson 20296’7FLeo (IL)
14Amari Williams 20286’9FShepard (IL)
15Amarian Leggett20286’5FBlackford JR/SR (IL)
16Stephen Dixon20285’10GDe La Salle (IL)
17Quentavious Fly20286’5FBowman (IN)
18Jael Kabeya20306’6FRoyal Crown (Toronto)
19Davaun Bates20286’0GDe La Salle (IL)
20R’mani Wilson 20296’4GMartin Luther (WI)
21C.J. Pittman20286’0GWalter Payton Prep (IL)
22Semaj Pruitt20296’0GMartin Luther (WI)
23Roman Henry20296’4GDawson (TX)
24Michael Rivera20285’9GPortage (IN)
25Prentiss Gates Jr. 20296’8FWestside Leadership (IN)
26Boomer Minch20286’2GScecina Memorial (IN)
27Miles Duda20286’7FCM Russell (MT)
28Chad Carter Jr. 20306’4GChi Prep Academy (IL)
29Charles Hardiman20286’4FMerrillville (IN)
30Travis Jamison II20296’5FWhitney Young (IL)
31Landyn Cooper Sutton20285’9GChampaign Central (IL)
32Bryce Millien20286’0GWebster Groves (MO)
33Mason Spicer20296’0GWhitney Young (IL)
34Zahari Threatt20296’5GDe La Salle (IL)
35Ronald Johnson 20296’3GMt. Carmel (IL)
36Clay Busch20296’6FFather Tolton (MO)
37Jaivyn Richardson20285’7GWhitney Young (IL)
38Zaccai Walters20286’5FCedar Rapids Washington (IA)
39Jasir Rogers 20286’0GBen Davis (IN)
40Jeremiah Martin-Toney20286’1GSt. Laurence (IL)
41Logan Brown20286’5FSt. Laurence (IL)
42Jalonny Billingsley20296’3GSimeon (IL)
43Brayden Holland20315’10GGrace Lutheran (WI)
44Raphael Ihuneagbo20296’3GLocked In Academy (Toronto)
45Kumasi Jones Jr. 20296’0GDePaul Prep (IL)
46Noah Young20295’7GLincoln Park (IL)
47Aiden Ouellette20306’6FBrampton City Prep (Toronto)
48Jacob Jones20286’3GMarist (IL)
49Dredan Royston20286’4GBen Davis (IN)
50Walker Johnson 20296’7CDelta (IN)
51Jack Huffman 20306’6FHillsdale Academy (MI)
52Treyvonn Williams 20296’2GMartin Luther (WI)
53Joseph Christian 20286’4GYorkville (IL)
54Cody Rader20295’10GGeneva (IL)
55Elisha Dahe III20286’3GProvidence St. Mel (IL)

