Pangos All-Euro Top 20 Rankings



We evaluated all the sessions of the 2025 Pangos All-Euro Camp at AEK BC Academy Sports Center (Ano Liosia, Athens, Greece) on August 6-7 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 20 players in attendance.

We hope you enjoy this free list. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2025 Pangos All-Euro Camp, not just the Best of the Best All-Star Game. The rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, or international ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This was the second Pangos event in Europe and among the 65 participants there were approximately the same number of D1 prospects as the first camp in 2023 and a few more that have the potential to reach that level with a bit more maturity, development and visibility. There was a wide range of players in terms of age and ability and that played a role in the rankings. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and the stats compiled for the all-star game.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No. Player-AGE Class HT POS Hometown 1 Mohamed Sylla (15) 2028 6’10 F Athens, Greece 2 Dimitris Ntapsis (18) 2026 6’8 C Athens, Greece 3 Georgos Tsipourlianos (17) 2025 6’9 F Athens, Greece 4 Swann Penda (17) 2026 6’8 F Paris, France 5 Noel Emile-Lewis (18) 2026 6’3 G Novi Sad, Serbia 6 Jeanalix Junior Guede (16) 2028 6’5 G Stockholm, Sweden 7 Nikolaos Papalexandrakis (19) 2024 6’9 F Athens, Greece 8 Sidy Kandji (18) 2026 6’10 F Biller, France 9 Ioannis Katsoulas (18) 2025 6’4 G Gaston Christian (Charlotte, N.C.) 10 Trestin Quaron Davis (18) 2026 6’0 G Cooper Academy (CA) 11 Anthony Caris (17) 2025 6’3 G Floral Park (NY) 12 Evangelos Georgopoulos (16) 2027 6’2 G Athens, Greece 13 Giannis Pournaras (17) 2027 6’5 F Athens, Greece 14 Leo Dexter Regan (17) 2027 6’3 G Stockholm, Sweden 15 Prosper Ojiko (18) 2025 6’4 G Athens, Greece 16 Yiannis Augustt (16) 2027 6’0 G Haarlem, Netherlands 17 George Sakkorafas (16) 2027 6’5 F Thessaloniki, Greece 18 Georgios Anastasakos (15) 2028 6’5 F Athens, Greece 19 Zinon Papanidis (19) 2025 7’0 C Athens, Greece 20 Konstantinos Giatras (14) 2029 6’0 G Patras, Greece

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores