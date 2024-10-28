Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings



We took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Camp at NBN Sports Academy (Wilmington, Del.) and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of approximately 240 campers (15 states plus D.C. and Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Many times point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s), but this camp was dominated by the interior players for the second consecutive year.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Josh Charlot 2027 5’9 G Notre Dame (CT) 2 Andrew Kretkowski 2027 6’8 F Rutgers Prep (NJ) 3 Ashton Graves 2027 6’4 G Archbishop Carroll (DC) 4 Malik Moore 2028 6’3 G Union Catholic (NJ) 5 Theophilous Edema 2027 7’0 C Cushing Academy (MA) 6 Braxton Bogard 2028 6’8 F Archbishop Spaulding (MD) 7 Daniel Abass 2027 6’7 F DeMatha Catholic (MD) 8 William Brunson II 2028 6’5 F Rutgers Prep (NJ) 9 Johnny Bol 2027 7’0 C MacDuffie School (MA) 10 Kenneth Anthony II 2027 6’9 F Mt. St. Joseph (MD) 11 Toussaint Malukila 2028 7’0 C Paul VI (NJ) 12 Missoni Brown 2027 6’2 G Windsor (CT) 13 Anthony Mauro 2027 6’2 G College Achieve (NJ) 14 Jacoby Briscoe 2027 6’7 F Riverdale Baptist (MD) 15 Ziyi Xiong 2027 6’11 C George School (PA) 16 Marvin Reed 2027 6’0 G Malvern Prep (PA) 17 Micah Gordon 2027 6’0 G Plainfield (NJ) 18 Azyris Richmond 2027 6’8 F Camden Catholic (NJ) 19 Caiden Jenkins 2027 6’4 G Rolesville (NC) 20 David Johnson 2029 6’7 F Aquinas Institute (NY) 21 Tyler Sutton 2027 6’2 G Roman Catholic (PA) 22 Mekhi Robertson 2027 6’3 G St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) 23 Korey Francis 2027 6’3 G Monsignor Bonner (PA) 24 Michai White 2028 6’1 G St. Benedict’s (NJ) 25 Gilbert Baez 2027 6’5 F St. Benedict’s (NJ) 26 Joshua Rivera 2027 6’7 F Archbishop Stepinac (NY) 27 Nolyn Proudfoot 2028 6’2 G Corning Painted Post (NY) 28 Jacob Canton 2027 6’2 G Rutgers Prep (NJ) 29 Aven Diamond 2027 6’3 G Polytech (DE) 30 Ibrahima Cisse 2028 6’9 C Paul VI (NJ) 31 Brandon Singletary Jr. 2027 6’4 G Health Science Charter (NY) 32 Josiah Dunkley-Samuels 2028 6’6 F Life Center Academy (NJ) 33 Colton Hiller 2028 6’5 F Coatesville (PA) 34 Johnny Magna 2027 6’3 G Christ the King (NY) 35 Jahmai Drayton 2027 6’11 C Fairfax Christian (VA) 36 Willie Darden 2028 6’5 F West Haven (CT) 37 Marcus Dunbar Jr. 2027 6’4 G McKinley Tech (DC) 38 Cheikh Salikh Samb 2028 6’3 G Cardinal Hayes (NY) 39 Azjuan Matthews 2028 6’5 F Seaford (DE) 40 James Roberts 2027 6’0 G East Orange Campus (NJ) 41 Dozie Nwigwe 2028 6’5 F St. Joseph Regional (NJ) 42 Evan “Bruiser” Edwards 2027 6’0 G Georgetown Prep (MD) 43 Aaron Ellis 2028 6’2 G Christ the King (NY) 44 Joelle Castillo Cuba 2028 6’4 F Cardinal Hayes (NY) 45 Kyler Pickron 2027 6’0 G Abington Senior (PA) 46 Larry Jenkins 2028 6’5 F Archbishop Stepinac (NY) 47 Jalen Rogers 2027 6’7 F Beaver Country Day (MA) 48 Jonathan White Jr. 2027 5’10 G Buckingham Browne & Nichols (MA) 49 Fortune Hicks 2027 6’2 G McIntosh County Academy (GA) 50 Julian Quinones 2027 6’9 F The Patrick School (NJ)

