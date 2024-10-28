Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Camp at NBN Sports Academy (Wilmington, Del.) and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.
We hope you enjoy this free story. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.
The following rankings are based on evaluations of approximately 240 campers (15 states plus D.C. and Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Many times point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s), but this camp was dominated by the interior players for the second consecutive year.
RELATED: DRAMATIC Ending at Pangos All-East!
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Josh Charlot
|2027
|5’9
|G
|Notre Dame (CT)
|2
|Andrew Kretkowski
|2027
|6’8
|F
|Rutgers Prep (NJ)
|3
|Ashton Graves
|2027
|6’4
|G
|Archbishop Carroll (DC)
|4
|Malik Moore
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Union Catholic (NJ)
|5
|Theophilous Edema
|2027
|7’0
|C
|Cushing Academy (MA)
|6
|Braxton Bogard
|2028
|6’8
|F
|Archbishop Spaulding (MD)
|7
|Daniel Abass
|2027
|6’7
|F
|DeMatha Catholic (MD)
|8
|William Brunson II
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Rutgers Prep (NJ)
|9
|Johnny Bol
|2027
|7’0
|C
|MacDuffie School (MA)
|10
|Kenneth Anthony II
|2027
|6’9
|F
|Mt. St. Joseph (MD)
|11
|Toussaint Malukila
|2028
|7’0
|C
|Paul VI (NJ)
|12
|Missoni Brown
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Windsor (CT)
|13
|Anthony Mauro
|2027
|6’2
|G
|College Achieve (NJ)
|14
|Jacoby Briscoe
|2027
|6’7
|F
|Riverdale Baptist (MD)
|15
|Ziyi Xiong
|2027
|6’11
|C
|George School (PA)
|16
|Marvin Reed
|2027
|6’0
|G
|Malvern Prep (PA)
|17
|Micah Gordon
|2027
|6’0
|G
|Plainfield (NJ)
|18
|Azyris Richmond
|2027
|6’8
|F
|Camden Catholic (NJ)
|19
|Caiden Jenkins
|2027
|6’4
|G
|Rolesville (NC)
|20
|David Johnson
|2029
|6’7
|F
|Aquinas Institute (NY)
|21
|Tyler Sutton
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Roman Catholic (PA)
|22
|Mekhi Robertson
|2027
|6’3
|G
|St. Joseph’s Prep (PA)
|23
|Korey Francis
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Monsignor Bonner (PA)
|24
|Michai White
|2028
|6’1
|G
|St. Benedict’s (NJ)
|25
|Gilbert Baez
|2027
|6’5
|F
|St. Benedict’s (NJ)
|26
|Joshua Rivera
|2027
|6’7
|F
|Archbishop Stepinac (NY)
|27
|Nolyn Proudfoot
|2028
|6’2
|G
|Corning Painted Post (NY)
|28
|Jacob Canton
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Rutgers Prep (NJ)
|29
|Aven Diamond
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Polytech (DE)
|30
|Ibrahima Cisse
|2028
|6’9
|C
|Paul VI (NJ)
|31
|Brandon Singletary Jr.
|2027
|6’4
|G
|Health Science Charter (NY)
|32
|Josiah Dunkley-Samuels
|2028
|6’6
|F
|Life Center Academy (NJ)
|33
|Colton Hiller
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Coatesville (PA)
|34
|Johnny Magna
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Christ the King (NY)
|35
|Jahmai Drayton
|2027
|6’11
|C
|Fairfax Christian (VA)
|36
|Willie Darden
|2028
|6’5
|F
|West Haven (CT)
|37
|Marcus Dunbar Jr.
|2027
|6’4
|G
|McKinley Tech (DC)
|38
|Cheikh Salikh Samb
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Cardinal Hayes (NY)
|39
|Azjuan Matthews
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Seaford (DE)
|40
|James Roberts
|2027
|6’0
|G
|East Orange Campus (NJ)
|41
|Dozie Nwigwe
|2028
|6’5
|F
|St. Joseph Regional (NJ)
|42
|Evan “Bruiser” Edwards
|2027
|6’0
|G
|Georgetown Prep (MD)
|43
|Aaron Ellis
|2028
|6’2
|G
|Christ the King (NY)
|44
|Joelle Castillo Cuba
|2028
|6’4
|F
|Cardinal Hayes (NY)
|45
|Kyler Pickron
|2027
|6’0
|G
|Abington Senior (PA)
|46
|Larry Jenkins
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Archbishop Stepinac (NY)
|47
|Jalen Rogers
|2027
|6’7
|F
|Beaver Country Day (MA)
|48
|Jonathan White Jr.
|2027
|5’10
|G
|Buckingham Browne & Nichols (MA)
|49
|Fortune Hicks
|2027
|6’2
|G
|McIntosh County Academy (GA)
|50
|Julian Quinones
|2027
|6’9
|F
|The Patrick School (NJ)
Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores
Leave a Reply