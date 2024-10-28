The Hoop Scoop

Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Camp at NBN Sports Academy (Wilmington, Del.) and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of approximately 240 campers (15 states plus D.C. and Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Many times point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s), but this camp was dominated by the interior players for the second consecutive year.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Josh Charlot 20275’9GNotre Dame (CT)
2Andrew Kretkowski20276’8FRutgers Prep (NJ)
3Ashton Graves20276’4GArchbishop Carroll (DC)
4Malik Moore20286’3GUnion Catholic (NJ)
5Theophilous Edema20277’0CCushing Academy (MA)
6Braxton Bogard20286’8FArchbishop Spaulding (MD)
7Daniel Abass20276’7FDeMatha Catholic (MD)
8William Brunson II20286’5FRutgers Prep (NJ)
9Johnny Bol 20277’0CMacDuffie School (MA)
10Kenneth Anthony II20276’9FMt. St. Joseph (MD)
11Toussaint Malukila20287’0CPaul VI (NJ)
12Missoni Brown 20276’2GWindsor (CT)
13Anthony Mauro 20276’2GCollege Achieve (NJ)
14Jacoby Briscoe 20276’7FRiverdale Baptist (MD)
15Ziyi Xiong 20276’11CGeorge School (PA)
16Marvin Reed20276’0GMalvern Prep (PA)
17Micah Gordon 20276’0GPlainfield (NJ)
18Azyris Richmond 20276’8FCamden Catholic (NJ)
19Caiden Jenkins 20276’4GRolesville (NC)
20David Johnson 20296’7FAquinas Institute (NY)
21Tyler Sutton 20276’2GRoman Catholic (PA)
22Mekhi Robertson20276’3GSt. Joseph’s Prep (PA)
23Korey Francis 20276’3GMonsignor Bonner (PA)
24Michai White 20286’1GSt. Benedict’s (NJ)
25Gilbert Baez20276’5FSt. Benedict’s (NJ)
26Joshua Rivera 20276’7FArchbishop Stepinac (NY)
27Nolyn Proudfoot 20286’2GCorning Painted Post (NY)
28Jacob Canton 20276’2GRutgers Prep (NJ)
29Aven Diamond 20276’3GPolytech (DE)
30Ibrahima Cisse20286’9CPaul VI (NJ)
31Brandon Singletary Jr. 20276’4GHealth Science Charter (NY)
32Josiah Dunkley-Samuels20286’6FLife Center Academy (NJ)
33Colton Hiller20286’5FCoatesville (PA)
34Johnny Magna 20276’3GChrist the King (NY)
35Jahmai Drayton 20276’11CFairfax Christian (VA)
36Willie Darden 20286’5FWest Haven (CT)
37Marcus Dunbar Jr. 20276’4GMcKinley Tech (DC)
38Cheikh Salikh Samb 20286’3GCardinal Hayes (NY)
39Azjuan Matthews 20286’5FSeaford (DE)
40James Roberts 20276’0GEast Orange Campus (NJ)
41Dozie Nwigwe20286’5FSt. Joseph Regional (NJ)
42Evan “Bruiser” Edwards20276’0GGeorgetown Prep (MD)
43Aaron Ellis 20286’2GChrist the King (NY)
44Joelle Castillo Cuba20286’4FCardinal Hayes (NY)
45Kyler Pickron20276’0GAbington Senior (PA)
46Larry Jenkins 20286’5FArchbishop Stepinac (NY)
47Jalen Rogers20276’7FBeaver Country Day (MA)
48Jonathan White Jr. 20275’10GBuckingham Browne & Nichols (MA)
49Fortune Hicks 20276’2GMcIntosh County Academy (GA)
50Julian Quinones20276’9FThe Patrick School (NJ)

