Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 200 plus campers (14 states) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Isaiah Hill20277’0CPike (IN)
2Tyran Frazier20276’10FHazelwood East (MO)
3Dylan Betts20286’11CCherry Creek (CO)
4Jordan Jackson20286’7FHoly Cross (KY)
5Zane Russ 20276’6FNorth Scott (IA)
6Deuce McDuffie20276’6FRufus King (WI)
7Ben McKinney20276’11CBrebeuf Jesuit (IN)
8Amari Williams 20286’8FShepard (IL)
9Tref Rademaker20276’9FWest De Pere (WI)
10Skylar Rodgers 20276’2GCathedral (IN)
11Bles’sed Thomas 20275’11GPike (IN)
12John Brown IV20286’6FHomewood-Flossmoor (IL)
13Trey Hillerich20286’9FMale (KY)
14Zaire Green 20276’2GWhitney Young (IL)
15Christian Cast20276’3GDetroit Country Day (MI)
16Scottie Adkinson20276’3GWebster Groves (MO)
17Kyle Hunter 20286’2GVoyageur College Prep (MI)
18Ethan Vahl20286’2GOswego (IL)
19Cash Daniels 20275’10GCathedral (IN)
20Kateaux Miller20276’4GPorter Gaud (SC)
21Darrius Hawkins Jr. 20285’10GHomewood-Flossmoor (IL)
22Jordan Mitchell 20286’3GMale (KY)
23Kevinas Salkauskas20276’8FStagg (IL)
24Donovan Davis 20276’7FFreedom (WI)
25Ladon Carter 20276’3GManual (IL)
26Roosevelt Thomas 20286’3GDe La Salle (IL)
27Jeremiah Weatherford 20286’0GRich Township (IL)
28Isaac Smith20296’5FOW Huth MS (IL)
29Tylen Kingsby 20286’5FAcademy of Science (WI)
30Bryson Jatta20286’1GHillgrove (GA)
31Danielius Salkauskas20286’6FStagg (IL)
32Jalil Powell 20276’1GHammond Academy (IN)
33Elijah Popoola20276’5GVoyageur College Prep (MI)
34Markese Peoples20276’1GSt. Laurence (IL)
35Caden Crudup20276’4GWhitney Young (IL)
36Musunguindji Mwenentanda20286’5FWashington (SD)
37Noah Holt20276’5FVoyageur College Prep (MI)
38Kayleb Young20276’8F21st Century Charter (IN)
39Jacob Fuller20276’8FGlenbrook South (IL)
40Varschon Clark20286’3GHamilton Southeastern (IN)
41Edison Kan20276’3GGlacier Park (WA)
42Eron “EZ” McDuffey 20286’1GBen Davis (IN)
43Noah Corro20286’0GSt. Laurence (IL)
44Olujimi Popoola20276’5GVoyageur College Prep (MI)
45Jasir Rogers 20286’0GBen Davis (IN)
46Ronald Johnson 20296’2GAmelia Earhart MS (IL)
47Brandon Wright 20276’3GLittle Rock Central (AR)
48Myshawn Dawson 20286’5FPortage (IN)
49Dylan Schon20276’2GKuemper Catholic (IA)
50DeAndre Higgs20286’2GThorton Township (IL)

