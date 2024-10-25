Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance.
We hope you enjoy this free story. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.
The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 200 plus campers (14 states) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Isaiah Hill
|2027
|7’0
|C
|Pike (IN)
|2
|Tyran Frazier
|2027
|6’10
|F
|Hazelwood East (MO)
|3
|Dylan Betts
|2028
|6’11
|C
|Cherry Creek (CO)
|4
|Jordan Jackson
|2028
|6’7
|F
|Holy Cross (KY)
|5
|Zane Russ
|2027
|6’6
|F
|North Scott (IA)
|6
|Deuce McDuffie
|2027
|6’6
|F
|Rufus King (WI)
|7
|Ben McKinney
|2027
|6’11
|C
|Brebeuf Jesuit (IN)
|8
|Amari Williams
|2028
|6’8
|F
|Shepard (IL)
|9
|Tref Rademaker
|2027
|6’9
|F
|West De Pere (WI)
|10
|Skylar Rodgers
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Cathedral (IN)
|11
|Bles’sed Thomas
|2027
|5’11
|G
|Pike (IN)
|12
|John Brown IV
|2028
|6’6
|F
|Homewood-Flossmoor (IL)
|13
|Trey Hillerich
|2028
|6’9
|F
|Male (KY)
|14
|Zaire Green
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Whitney Young (IL)
|15
|Christian Cast
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Detroit Country Day (MI)
|16
|Scottie Adkinson
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Webster Groves (MO)
|17
|Kyle Hunter
|2028
|6’2
|G
|Voyageur College Prep (MI)
|18
|Ethan Vahl
|2028
|6’2
|G
|Oswego (IL)
|19
|Cash Daniels
|2027
|5’10
|G
|Cathedral (IN)
|20
|Kateaux Miller
|2027
|6’4
|G
|Porter Gaud (SC)
|21
|Darrius Hawkins Jr.
|2028
|5’10
|G
|Homewood-Flossmoor (IL)
|22
|Jordan Mitchell
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Male (KY)
|23
|Kevinas Salkauskas
|2027
|6’8
|F
|Stagg (IL)
|24
|Donovan Davis
|2027
|6’7
|F
|Freedom (WI)
|25
|Ladon Carter
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Manual (IL)
|26
|Roosevelt Thomas
|2028
|6’3
|G
|De La Salle (IL)
|27
|Jeremiah Weatherford
|2028
|6’0
|G
|Rich Township (IL)
|28
|Isaac Smith
|2029
|6’5
|F
|OW Huth MS (IL)
|29
|Tylen Kingsby
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Academy of Science (WI)
|30
|Bryson Jatta
|2028
|6’1
|G
|Hillgrove (GA)
|31
|Danielius Salkauskas
|2028
|6’6
|F
|Stagg (IL)
|32
|Jalil Powell
|2027
|6’1
|G
|Hammond Academy (IN)
|33
|Elijah Popoola
|2027
|6’5
|G
|Voyageur College Prep (MI)
|34
|Markese Peoples
|2027
|6’1
|G
|St. Laurence (IL)
|35
|Caden Crudup
|2027
|6’4
|G
|Whitney Young (IL)
|36
|Musunguindji Mwenentanda
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Washington (SD)
|37
|Noah Holt
|2027
|6’5
|F
|Voyageur College Prep (MI)
|38
|Kayleb Young
|2027
|6’8
|F
|21st Century Charter (IN)
|39
|Jacob Fuller
|2027
|6’8
|F
|Glenbrook South (IL)
|40
|Varschon Clark
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Hamilton Southeastern (IN)
|41
|Edison Kan
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Glacier Park (WA)
|42
|Eron “EZ” McDuffey
|2028
|6’1
|G
|Ben Davis (IN)
|43
|Noah Corro
|2028
|6’0
|G
|St. Laurence (IL)
|44
|Olujimi Popoola
|2027
|6’5
|G
|Voyageur College Prep (MI)
|45
|Jasir Rogers
|2028
|6’0
|G
|Ben Davis (IN)
|46
|Ronald Johnson
|2029
|6’2
|G
|Amelia Earhart MS (IL)
|47
|Brandon Wright
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Little Rock Central (AR)
|48
|Myshawn Dawson
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Portage (IN)
|49
|Dylan Schon
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Kuemper Catholic (IA)
|50
|DeAndre Higgs
|2028
|6’2
|G
|Thorton Township (IL)
Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores
Leave a Reply