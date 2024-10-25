Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 200 plus campers (14 states) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Isaiah Hill 2027 7’0 C Pike (IN) 2 Tyran Frazier 2027 6’10 F Hazelwood East (MO) 3 Dylan Betts 2028 6’11 C Cherry Creek (CO) 4 Jordan Jackson 2028 6’7 F Holy Cross (KY) 5 Zane Russ 2027 6’6 F North Scott (IA) 6 Deuce McDuffie 2027 6’6 F Rufus King (WI) 7 Ben McKinney 2027 6’11 C Brebeuf Jesuit (IN) 8 Amari Williams 2028 6’8 F Shepard (IL) 9 Tref Rademaker 2027 6’9 F West De Pere (WI) 10 Skylar Rodgers 2027 6’2 G Cathedral (IN) 11 Bles’sed Thomas 2027 5’11 G Pike (IN) 12 John Brown IV 2028 6’6 F Homewood-Flossmoor (IL) 13 Trey Hillerich 2028 6’9 F Male (KY) 14 Zaire Green 2027 6’2 G Whitney Young (IL) 15 Christian Cast 2027 6’3 G Detroit Country Day (MI) 16 Scottie Adkinson 2027 6’3 G Webster Groves (MO) 17 Kyle Hunter 2028 6’2 G Voyageur College Prep (MI) 18 Ethan Vahl 2028 6’2 G Oswego (IL) 19 Cash Daniels 2027 5’10 G Cathedral (IN) 20 Kateaux Miller 2027 6’4 G Porter Gaud (SC) 21 Darrius Hawkins Jr. 2028 5’10 G Homewood-Flossmoor (IL) 22 Jordan Mitchell 2028 6’3 G Male (KY) 23 Kevinas Salkauskas 2027 6’8 F Stagg (IL) 24 Donovan Davis 2027 6’7 F Freedom (WI) 25 Ladon Carter 2027 6’3 G Manual (IL) 26 Roosevelt Thomas 2028 6’3 G De La Salle (IL) 27 Jeremiah Weatherford 2028 6’0 G Rich Township (IL) 28 Isaac Smith 2029 6’5 F OW Huth MS (IL) 29 Tylen Kingsby 2028 6’5 F Academy of Science (WI) 30 Bryson Jatta 2028 6’1 G Hillgrove (GA) 31 Danielius Salkauskas 2028 6’6 F Stagg (IL) 32 Jalil Powell 2027 6’1 G Hammond Academy (IN) 33 Elijah Popoola 2027 6’5 G Voyageur College Prep (MI) 34 Markese Peoples 2027 6’1 G St. Laurence (IL) 35 Caden Crudup 2027 6’4 G Whitney Young (IL) 36 Musunguindji Mwenentanda 2028 6’5 F Washington (SD) 37 Noah Holt 2027 6’5 F Voyageur College Prep (MI) 38 Kayleb Young 2027 6’8 F 21st Century Charter (IN) 39 Jacob Fuller 2027 6’8 F Glenbrook South (IL) 40 Varschon Clark 2028 6’3 G Hamilton Southeastern (IN) 41 Edison Kan 2027 6’3 G Glacier Park (WA) 42 Eron “EZ” McDuffey 2028 6’1 G Ben Davis (IN) 43 Noah Corro 2028 6’0 G St. Laurence (IL) 44 Olujimi Popoola 2027 6’5 G Voyageur College Prep (MI) 45 Jasir Rogers 2028 6’0 G Ben Davis (IN) 46 Ronald Johnson 2029 6’2 G Amelia Earhart MS (IL) 47 Brandon Wright 2027 6’3 G Little Rock Central (AR) 48 Myshawn Dawson 2028 6’5 F Portage (IN) 49 Dylan Schon 2027 6’2 G Kuemper Catholic (IA) 50 DeAndre Higgs 2028 6’2 G Thorton Township (IL)

