Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse (Duncanville, Texas) this past weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.

We hope you enjoy this free list. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.



The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 230 plus campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. There was a clear separation of talent between the Top 30 and Top 60 All-Star Games with few exceptions and good balance between interior and perimeter talent. Keep in mind guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

RELATED from Ballislife.com:

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

