Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse (Duncanville, Texas) this past weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.
The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 230 plus campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. There was a clear separation of talent between the Top 30 and Top 60 All-Star Games with few exceptions and good balance between interior and perimeter talent. Keep in mind guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Reese Alston
|2027
|6’1
|G
|Houston Second Baptist (TX)
|2
|Xander Pruzinsky
|2027
|6’8
|F
|Frisco Memorial (TX)
|3
|Malachi Booker
|2027
|6’6
|F
|Houston St. John’s (TX)
|4
|Galen Roberts
|2027
|6’7
|F
|Atlanta Midtown (GA)
|5
|Avery Huston
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Dallas Dynamic Prep (TX)
|6
|James McCall Spears
|2027
|6’8
|F
|Garland Lakeview (TX)
|7
|Dylan Franklin
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Crandall (TX)
|8
|Chris Hunt
|2027
|6’1
|G
|Duncanville (TX)
|9
|Amare Johnson
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Midlothian Homeschool (TX)
|10
|Steve McLeod
|2027
|6’8
|C
|Grand Prairie (TX)
|11
|Terrell Jackson
|2028
|6’9
|F
|Dallas Carter (TX)
|12
|Dawson Battie
|2027
|6’8
|F
|Dallas St. Mark’s (TX)
|13
|Cadarian Urune
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Rowlett (TX)
|14
|Carter Coleman
|2028
|6’7
|F
|Oklahoma Christian Academy (OK)
|15
|Jacari Irvin
|2027
|6’5
|G
|Missouri City Elkins (TX)
|16
|David Baliraine
|2027
|6’9
|C
|Hallsville (TX)
|17
|Isaak Hayes
|2027
|5’11
|G
|Ft. Worth North Crowley (TX)
|18
|Zylan Bernard
|2027
|6’5
|F
|Denton Ryan (TX)
|19
|Jax Sharum
|2028
|6’0
|G
|Lewisville (TX)
|20
|Daylan Jackson
|2027
|6’0
|G
|Port Neches Grove (TX)
|21
|Camren Edwards
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Rockwall (TX)
|22
|Jet Naegele
|2027
|6’0
|G
|Lubbock Trinity Christian (TX)
|23
|Brodrick Wyatt
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Spring Legacy School (TX)
|24
|Brandon Lohmann
|2027
|6-0
|G
|Argyle Liberty Christian (TX)
|25
|Darren Ford
|2028
|6’2
|G
|Monroe Ouachita Parish (LA)
|26
|Kyle Amadi
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX)
|27
|Xavier Young
|2028
|6’9
|F
|Lewisville (TX)
|28
|Jonathan Cayetano
|2027
|6’5
|F
|Port Neches Grove (TX)
|29
|Onie Lewis IV
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX)
|30
|Tristan Coleman
|2027
|6’7
|F
|Ft. Worth Nolan Catholic (TX)
|31
|Brayden Doolan
|2028
|6’7
|F
|Wylie East (TX)
|32
|Alex Alexander
|2029
|6’9
|C
|Dallas St. Anthony’s (TX)
|33
|Franklin Okeke
|2027
|6’10
|C
|Houston PSAT Academy (TX)
|34
|Nehemiah Davis
|2028
|6’4
|F
|Lewisville (TX)
|35
|Musunguindji Mwenentanda
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Sioux Falls Washington (ID)
|36
|Josiah Jones
|2027
|6’1
|G
|San Antonio Harlan (TX)
|37
|Vincient Green II
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Mesquite (TX)
|38
|Bryce Vann
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Rosharon Crawford (TX)
|39
|Braylon Allah
|2027
|5’10
|G
|Houston PSAT Academy (TX)
|40
|Amarion Hunter
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Dallas Carter (TX)
|41
|Aiden Clark
|2028
|5’11
|G
|Spring Legacy School (TX)
|42
|Harrison Jones
|2027
|6’7
|F
|Lubbock Trinity Christian (TX)
|43
|Jordan Hopkins
|2028
|5’10
|G
|Frisco Emerson (TX)
|44
|Ethan Polite
|2027
|6’3
|G
|North Little Rock (AR)
|45
|Jayce Griffin
|2027
|6’4
|G
|McKinney (TX)
|46
|Brandon Brooks
|2027
|6’6
|F
|Springdale Charles Herbert (MD)
|47
|Bae Bae Groom
|2028
|6’1
|G
|Ft. Worth North Crowley (TX)
|48
|Momar Diakhate
|2028
|6’7
|F
|Dallas WT White (TX)
|49
|Jessie DeJesus
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Ft Worth Temple Christian (TX)
|50
|Parker Bolden
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Carrollton Hebron (TX)
