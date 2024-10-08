The Hoop Scoop

Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse (Duncanville, Texas) this past weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance. 

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 230 plus campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. There was a clear separation of talent between the Top 30 and Top 60 All-Star Games with few exceptions and good balance between interior and perimeter talent. Keep in mind guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Reese Alston20276’1GHouston Second Baptist (TX)
2Xander Pruzinsky20276’8FFrisco Memorial (TX)
3Malachi Booker20276’6FHouston St. John’s (TX)
4Galen Roberts20276’7FAtlanta Midtown (GA)
5Avery Huston20276’3GDallas Dynamic Prep (TX)
6James McCall Spears20276’8FGarland Lakeview (TX)
7Dylan Franklin 20276’3GCrandall (TX)
8Chris Hunt20276’1GDuncanville (TX)
9Amare Johnson 20276’2GMidlothian Homeschool (TX)
10Steve McLeod 20276’8CGrand Prairie (TX)
11Terrell Jackson 20286’9FDallas Carter (TX)
12Dawson Battie 20276’8FDallas St. Mark’s (TX)
13Cadarian Urune20276’3GRowlett (TX)
14Carter Coleman 20286’7FOklahoma Christian Academy (OK)
15Jacari Irvin20276’5GMissouri City Elkins (TX)
16David Baliraine20276’9CHallsville (TX)
17Isaak Hayes20275’11GFt. Worth North Crowley (TX)
18Zylan Bernard 20276’5FDenton Ryan (TX)
19Jax Sharum20286’0GLewisville (TX)
20Daylan Jackson 20276’0GPort Neches Grove (TX)
21Camren Edwards20276’3GRockwall (TX)
22Jet Naegele20276’0GLubbock Trinity Christian (TX)
23Brodrick Wyatt20276’3GSpring Legacy School (TX)
24Brandon Lohmann20276-0GArgyle Liberty Christian (TX)
25Darren Ford 20286’2GMonroe Ouachita Parish (LA)
26Kyle Amadi20276’3GMansfield Lake Ridge (TX)
27Xavier Young20286’9FLewisville (TX)
28Jonathan Cayetano20276’5FPort Neches Grove (TX)
29Onie Lewis IV20276’2GMansfield Lake Ridge (TX)
30Tristan Coleman 20276’7FFt. Worth Nolan Catholic (TX)
31Brayden Doolan 20286’7FWylie East (TX)
32Alex Alexander 20296’9CDallas St. Anthony’s (TX)
33Franklin Okeke20276’10 CHouston PSAT Academy (TX)
34Nehemiah Davis 20286’4FLewisville (TX)
35Musunguindji Mwenentanda20286’5FSioux Falls Washington (ID)
36Josiah Jones20276’1GSan Antonio Harlan (TX)
37Vincient Green II 20276’2GMesquite (TX)
38Bryce Vann20276’2GRosharon Crawford (TX)
39Braylon Allah20275’10GHouston PSAT Academy (TX)
40Amarion Hunter20276’2GDallas Carter (TX)
41Aiden Clark 20285’11GSpring Legacy School (TX)
42Harrison Jones 20276’7FLubbock Trinity Christian (TX)
43Jordan Hopkins 20285’10GFrisco Emerson (TX)
44Ethan Polite 20276’3GNorth Little Rock (AR)
45Jayce Griffin 20276’4GMcKinney (TX)
46Brandon Brooks 20276’6FSpringdale Charles Herbert (MD)
47Bae Bae Groom 20286’1GFt. Worth North Crowley (TX)
48Momar Diakhate20286’7FDallas WT White (TX)
49Jessie DeJesus 20276’2GFt Worth Temple Christian (TX)
50Parker Bolden 20276’3GCarrollton Hebron (TX)

