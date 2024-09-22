The Hoop Scoop

Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 50 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of 175 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day because of injury or prior fall league commitments. The campers who were selected for the Top 30 game were of much higher caliber than the Top 60 game, with a few exceptions, and a couple of players were singled out who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Godson Okokoh20276’9 FSoCal Academy (CA)
2Jalen White20276’7FCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
3Tre Keith20276’3GTri-Cities (GA)
4Godson Eyita20276’9FSt. Joseph (CA)
5Karter Butler 20286’1GCorona Centennial (CA)
6Hunter Caplan 20276’2GCrean Lutheran (CA)
7Jakyi Miles20286’3GMesa (AZ)
8Amari Upshaw20276’4GCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
9Siincere Hudson20276’0GInderkum (CA)
10N.J. Gray20276’0GBranson (CA)
11Dooney Johnson20276’5FMilwaukee Juneau (WI)
12Lorenzo Diamond Jr. 20276’2GDesert Vista (AZ)
13Delton Prescott20275’11GSunnyslope (AZ)
14Isaac Gonda20276’10CCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
15DeMarcus Henry20276’6FMater Dei (CA)
16Josiah Nance20276’4GNotre Dame (CA)
17Lyris Robinson 20276’4GCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
18Owen Eteuati-Edwards20286’8FArcadia (CA)
19Kainoa Patton20286’3GCorona Centennial (CA)
20Kameron Cooper 20276’5FBishop Gorman (NV)
21David Conerly 20276’6FInglewood (CA)
22Devaughn Dorrough 20286’7FMonterey Trail (CA)
23Max Hackney 20276’6FHeritage Christian (CA)
24Isaiah Williamson20286’3GLos Alamitos (CA)
25Mohamed Toure20276’8FSan Gabriel Academy (CA)
26Godschoice Eboigbodin20276’6FJSerra Catholic (CA)
27Justin Johnson 20276’4FOceanside El Camino (CA)
28Walter Onyekwelle20276’8CCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
29Williams Sacre Mbanzoulou20286’7FSt. Joseph (CA)
30Sean Palmer20275’9GSan Gabriel Academy (CA)
31Adrian Galloway20276’4GKuna (ID)
32Myles McBride 20275’11GWest Hills Chaminade (CA)
33Garrison Bambolo20276’4FWillow Canyon (AZ)
34P.J. Parker20276’7FSacramento (CA)
35Xavier Starks20276’2GTavis AFB Vanden (CA)
36Sadeek Noah20276’8FSupreme Academy (AZ)
37Terry McKinney III20286’5FBishop Gorman (NV)
38Cameron Anderson 20286’3GRoosevelt (CA)
39Brendon Hawkins20276’2GDel Oro (CA)
40Duece Jones20285’10GBishop Gorman (NV)
41Noah Grossman 20286’2GBishop Gorman (NV)
42Ilan Nikolov20276’5FBishop Gorman (NV)
43Chace Patterson20286’0GSt. John Bosco (CA)
44DeShaun Harris 20285’10GDemocracy Prep (CA)
45Tayshaun Bozeman20286’0GBrentwood Liberty (CA)
46G.J. Hill-Thomas20275’9GBishop O’Dowd (CA)
47Wor Wor 20276’6FSupreme Academy (AZ)
48Donovan Mikel20276’6FBerkeley St. Mary’s (CA)
49Elijah Ormond 20276’5FSt. Joseph (CA)
50Aeron Wallace20276’3GNatomas (CA)

