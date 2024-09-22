Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 50 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance.

We hope you enjoy this free list. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.



The following rankings are based on evaluations of 175 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day because of injury or prior fall league commitments. The campers who were selected for the Top 30 game were of much higher caliber than the Top 60 game, with a few exceptions, and a couple of players were singled out who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Godson Okokoh 2027 6’9 F SoCal Academy (CA) 2 Jalen White 2027 6’7 F CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 3 Tre Keith 2027 6’3 G Tri-Cities (GA) 4 Godson Eyita 2027 6’9 F St. Joseph (CA) 5 Karter Butler 2028 6’1 G Corona Centennial (CA) 6 Hunter Caplan 2027 6’2 G Crean Lutheran (CA) 7 Jakyi Miles 2028 6’3 G Mesa (AZ) 8 Amari Upshaw 2027 6’4 G CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 9 Siincere Hudson 2027 6’0 G Inderkum (CA) 10 N.J. Gray 2027 6’0 G Branson (CA) 11 Dooney Johnson 2027 6’5 F Milwaukee Juneau (WI) 12 Lorenzo Diamond Jr. 2027 6’2 G Desert Vista (AZ) 13 Delton Prescott 2027 5’11 G Sunnyslope (AZ) 14 Isaac Gonda 2027 6’10 C CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 15 DeMarcus Henry 2027 6’6 F Mater Dei (CA) 16 Josiah Nance 2027 6’4 G Notre Dame (CA) 17 Lyris Robinson 2027 6’4 G CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 18 Owen Eteuati-Edwards 2028 6’8 F Arcadia (CA) 19 Kainoa Patton 2028 6’3 G Corona Centennial (CA) 20 Kameron Cooper 2027 6’5 F Bishop Gorman (NV) 21 David Conerly 2027 6’6 F Inglewood (CA) 22 Devaughn Dorrough 2028 6’7 F Monterey Trail (CA) 23 Max Hackney 2027 6’6 F Heritage Christian (CA) 24 Isaiah Williamson 2028 6’3 G Los Alamitos (CA) 25 Mohamed Toure 2027 6’8 F San Gabriel Academy (CA) 26 Godschoice Eboigbodin 2027 6’6 F JSerra Catholic (CA) 27 Justin Johnson 2027 6’4 F Oceanside El Camino (CA) 28 Walter Onyekwelle 2027 6’8 C CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 29 Williams Sacre Mbanzoulou 2028 6’7 F St. Joseph (CA) 30 Sean Palmer 2027 5’9 G San Gabriel Academy (CA) 31 Adrian Galloway 2027 6’4 G Kuna (ID) 32 Myles McBride 2027 5’11 G West Hills Chaminade (CA) 33 Garrison Bambolo 2027 6’4 F Willow Canyon (AZ) 34 P.J. Parker 2027 6’7 F Sacramento (CA) 35 Xavier Starks 2027 6’2 G Tavis AFB Vanden (CA) 36 Sadeek Noah 2027 6’8 F Supreme Academy (AZ) 37 Terry McKinney III 2028 6’5 F Bishop Gorman (NV) 38 Cameron Anderson 2028 6’3 G Roosevelt (CA) 39 Brendon Hawkins 2027 6’2 G Del Oro (CA) 40 Duece Jones 2028 5’10 G Bishop Gorman (NV) 41 Noah Grossman 2028 6’2 G Bishop Gorman (NV) 42 Ilan Nikolov 2027 6’5 F Bishop Gorman (NV) 43 Chace Patterson 2028 6’0 G St. John Bosco (CA) 44 DeShaun Harris 2028 5’10 G Democracy Prep (CA) 45 Tayshaun Bozeman 2028 6’0 G Brentwood Liberty (CA) 46 G.J. Hill-Thomas 2027 5’9 G Bishop O’Dowd (CA) 47 Wor Wor 2027 6’6 F Supreme Academy (AZ) 48 Donovan Mikel 2027 6’6 F Berkeley St. Mary’s (CA) 49 Elijah Ormond 2027 6’5 F St. Joseph (CA) 50 Aeron Wallace 2027 6’3 G Natomas (CA)

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores