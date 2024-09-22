Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 50 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance.
The following rankings are based on evaluations of 175 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day because of injury or prior fall league commitments. The campers who were selected for the Top 30 game were of much higher caliber than the Top 60 game, with a few exceptions, and a couple of players were singled out who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play.
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Godson Okokoh
|2027
|6’9
|F
|SoCal Academy (CA)
|2
|Jalen White
|2027
|6’7
|F
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|3
|Tre Keith
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Tri-Cities (GA)
|4
|Godson Eyita
|2027
|6’9
|F
|St. Joseph (CA)
|5
|Karter Butler
|2028
|6’1
|G
|Corona Centennial (CA)
|6
|Hunter Caplan
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Crean Lutheran (CA)
|7
|Jakyi Miles
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Mesa (AZ)
|8
|Amari Upshaw
|2027
|6’4
|G
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|9
|Siincere Hudson
|2027
|6’0
|G
|Inderkum (CA)
|10
|N.J. Gray
|2027
|6’0
|G
|Branson (CA)
|11
|Dooney Johnson
|2027
|6’5
|F
|Milwaukee Juneau (WI)
|12
|Lorenzo Diamond Jr.
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Desert Vista (AZ)
|13
|Delton Prescott
|2027
|5’11
|G
|Sunnyslope (AZ)
|14
|Isaac Gonda
|2027
|6’10
|C
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|15
|DeMarcus Henry
|2027
|6’6
|F
|Mater Dei (CA)
|16
|Josiah Nance
|2027
|6’4
|G
|Notre Dame (CA)
|17
|Lyris Robinson
|2027
|6’4
|G
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|18
|Owen Eteuati-Edwards
|2028
|6’8
|F
|Arcadia (CA)
|19
|Kainoa Patton
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Corona Centennial (CA)
|20
|Kameron Cooper
|2027
|6’5
|F
|Bishop Gorman (NV)
|21
|David Conerly
|2027
|6’6
|F
|Inglewood (CA)
|22
|Devaughn Dorrough
|2028
|6’7
|F
|Monterey Trail (CA)
|23
|Max Hackney
|2027
|6’6
|F
|Heritage Christian (CA)
|24
|Isaiah Williamson
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Los Alamitos (CA)
|25
|Mohamed Toure
|2027
|6’8
|F
|San Gabriel Academy (CA)
|26
|Godschoice Eboigbodin
|2027
|6’6
|F
|JSerra Catholic (CA)
|27
|Justin Johnson
|2027
|6’4
|F
|Oceanside El Camino (CA)
|28
|Walter Onyekwelle
|2027
|6’8
|C
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|29
|Williams Sacre Mbanzoulou
|2028
|6’7
|F
|St. Joseph (CA)
|30
|Sean Palmer
|2027
|5’9
|G
|San Gabriel Academy (CA)
|31
|Adrian Galloway
|2027
|6’4
|G
|Kuna (ID)
|32
|Myles McBride
|2027
|5’11
|G
|West Hills Chaminade (CA)
|33
|Garrison Bambolo
|2027
|6’4
|F
|Willow Canyon (AZ)
|34
|P.J. Parker
|2027
|6’7
|F
|Sacramento (CA)
|35
|Xavier Starks
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Tavis AFB Vanden (CA)
|36
|Sadeek Noah
|2027
|6’8
|F
|Supreme Academy (AZ)
|37
|Terry McKinney III
|2028
|6’5
|F
|Bishop Gorman (NV)
|38
|Cameron Anderson
|2028
|6’3
|G
|Roosevelt (CA)
|39
|Brendon Hawkins
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Del Oro (CA)
|40
|Duece Jones
|2028
|5’10
|G
|Bishop Gorman (NV)
|41
|Noah Grossman
|2028
|6’2
|G
|Bishop Gorman (NV)
|42
|Ilan Nikolov
|2027
|6’5
|F
|Bishop Gorman (NV)
|43
|Chace Patterson
|2028
|6’0
|G
|St. John Bosco (CA)
|44
|DeShaun Harris
|2028
|5’10
|G
|Democracy Prep (CA)
|45
|Tayshaun Bozeman
|2028
|6’0
|G
|Brentwood Liberty (CA)
|46
|G.J. Hill-Thomas
|2027
|5’9
|G
|Bishop O’Dowd (CA)
|47
|Wor Wor
|2027
|6’6
|F
|Supreme Academy (AZ)
|48
|Donovan Mikel
|2027
|6’6
|F
|Berkeley St. Mary’s (CA)
|49
|Elijah Ormond
|2027
|6’5
|F
|St. Joseph (CA)
|50
|Aeron Wallace
|2027
|6’3
|G
|Natomas (CA)
Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores
