Southwest Camp Top 30 Rankings

We evaluated the 2024 Southwest Basketball Camp at the Phhacility in Phoenix (Ariz.) August 19-20 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 30 players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2024 Southwest Basketball Camp, not just the event’s three All-Star Games. The rankings are solely based on performance at the camp, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This camp is designed to showcase talent from Arizona and other Southwest States and the majority of the prospects will look to play after high school at the lower levels of the game (NAIA and D3). The top 15 in this year’s Southwest Camp are true D1 prospects. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and stats we kept ourselves for the all-star games.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table. Camp director Gregg Rosenberg, Chad Groth of Area Codes Basketball and Anthony Ray of ArizonaPreps.com contributed to this report.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Mason Magee20266’0GBasha (AZ)
2Jaylon Dean-Vines 20256’3GPhhoenix Prep (AZ)
3Adam Grissom 20256’7FPhhoenix Prep (AZ)
4Deshawn Gory20246’7FPhhoenix Prep (AZ)
5L.J. Diamond20276’2GDesert Vista (AZ)
6Adam Hubbard20256’4FAZ Compass Prep (AZ)
7Elijah Hayeems 20256’6FPhhoenix Prep (AZ)
8A.J. Thomas 20256’3GEduprize (AZ)
9Melvin Stubbs Jr. 20266’4FCatalina Foothills (AZ)
10Jacori Ervin 20256’11CPhhoenix Prep (AZ)
11Isaiah Henry20256’4FPhhoenix Prep (AZ)
12Gerron Graham Jr. 20266’2GPremier Prep (AZ)
13Mason Kendrick 20266’3GArcadia (AZ)
14Ethan Ulrich 20266’2GSkyline Prep (AZ)
15Jamal Ali 20256’7FSahuaro (AZ)
16Carter Bagley 20286’3GSt. Mary’s (AZ)
17Andy Colvin 20266’8FPhhoenix Prep (AZ)
18Cyree Jenkins 20255’11GCholla (AZ)
19Michael Payne 20255’9GCholla (AZ)
20Chris King 20266’2GPhhoenix Prep (AZ)
21Brig Bowden20276’7CMesa (AZ)
22Jackson Harrison 20276’2GScottsdale Christian (AZ)
23David Leszczynski20256’0GParadise Honors (AZ)
24Daniel Aztlan-Ortiz20256’0GPalo Verde (AZ)
25Colby Jessup 20266’3GValley Christian (AZ)
26Jayden Standifer20256’8FCholla (AZ)
27Camden Jenkins 20276’1GCholla (AZ)
28Noah Adkins 20255’10GIronwood (AZ)
29C.J. Porter20256’0GPremier Prep (AZ)
30K.J. Fauske20265’10GSeton Catholic (AZ)

