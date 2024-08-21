Southwest Camp Top 30 Rankings

We evaluated the 2024 Southwest Basketball Camp at the Phhacility in Phoenix (Ariz.) August 19-20 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 30 players in attendance.
The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2024 Southwest Basketball Camp, not just the event’s three All-Star Games. The rankings are solely based on performance at the camp, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This camp is designed to showcase talent from Arizona and other Southwest States and the majority of the prospects will look to play after high school at the lower levels of the game (NAIA and D3). The top 15 in this year’s Southwest Camp are true D1 prospects. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and stats we kept ourselves for the all-star games.
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table. Camp director Gregg Rosenberg, Chad Groth of Area Codes Basketball and Anthony Ray of ArizonaPreps.com contributed to this report.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Mason Magee
|2026
|6’0
|G
|Basha (AZ)
|2
|Jaylon Dean-Vines
|2025
|6’3
|G
|Phhoenix Prep (AZ)
|3
|Adam Grissom
|2025
|6’7
|F
|Phhoenix Prep (AZ)
|4
|Deshawn Gory
|2024
|6’7
|F
|Phhoenix Prep (AZ)
|5
|L.J. Diamond
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Desert Vista (AZ)
|6
|Adam Hubbard
|2025
|6’4
|F
|AZ Compass Prep (AZ)
|7
|Elijah Hayeems
|2025
|6’6
|F
|Phhoenix Prep (AZ)
|8
|A.J. Thomas
|2025
|6’3
|G
|Eduprize (AZ)
|9
|Melvin Stubbs Jr.
|2026
|6’4
|F
|Catalina Foothills (AZ)
|10
|Jacori Ervin
|2025
|6’11
|C
|Phhoenix Prep (AZ)
|11
|Isaiah Henry
|2025
|6’4
|F
|Phhoenix Prep (AZ)
|12
|Gerron Graham Jr.
|2026
|6’2
|G
|Premier Prep (AZ)
|13
|Mason Kendrick
|2026
|6’3
|G
|Arcadia (AZ)
|14
|Ethan Ulrich
|2026
|6’2
|G
|Skyline Prep (AZ)
|15
|Jamal Ali
|2025
|6’7
|F
|Sahuaro (AZ)
|16
|Carter Bagley
|2028
|6’3
|G
|St. Mary’s (AZ)
|17
|Andy Colvin
|2026
|6’8
|F
|Phhoenix Prep (AZ)
|18
|Cyree Jenkins
|2025
|5’11
|G
|Cholla (AZ)
|19
|Michael Payne
|2025
|5’9
|G
|Cholla (AZ)
|20
|Chris King
|2026
|6’2
|G
|Phhoenix Prep (AZ)
|21
|Brig Bowden
|2027
|6’7
|C
|Mesa (AZ)
|22
|Jackson Harrison
|2027
|6’2
|G
|Scottsdale Christian (AZ)
|23
|David Leszczynski
|2025
|6’0
|G
|Paradise Honors (AZ)
|24
|Daniel Aztlan-Ortiz
|2025
|6’0
|G
|Palo Verde (AZ)
|25
|Colby Jessup
|2026
|6’3
|G
|Valley Christian (AZ)
|26
|Jayden Standifer
|2025
|6’8
|F
|Cholla (AZ)
|27
|Camden Jenkins
|2027
|6’1
|G
|Cholla (AZ)
|28
|Noah Adkins
|2025
|5’10
|G
|Ironwood (AZ)
|29
|C.J. Porter
|2025
|6’0
|G
|Premier Prep (AZ)
|30
|K.J. Fauske
|2026
|5’10
|G
|Seton Catholic (AZ)
Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores
