Southwest Camp Top 30 Rankings

We evaluated the 2024 Southwest Basketball Camp at the Phhacility in Phoenix (Ariz.) August 19-20 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 30 players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2024 Southwest Basketball Camp, not just the event’s three All-Star Games. The rankings are solely based on performance at the camp, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This camp is designed to showcase talent from Arizona and other Southwest States and the majority of the prospects will look to play after high school at the lower levels of the game (NAIA and D3). The top 15 in this year’s Southwest Camp are true D1 prospects. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and stats we kept ourselves for the all-star games.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table. Camp director Gregg Rosenberg, Chad Groth of Area Codes Basketball and Anthony Ray of ArizonaPreps.com contributed to this report.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Mason Magee 2026 6’0 G Basha (AZ) 2 Jaylon Dean-Vines 2025 6’3 G Phhoenix Prep (AZ) 3 Adam Grissom 2025 6’7 F Phhoenix Prep (AZ) 4 Deshawn Gory 2024 6’7 F Phhoenix Prep (AZ) 5 L.J. Diamond 2027 6’2 G Desert Vista (AZ) 6 Adam Hubbard 2025 6’4 F AZ Compass Prep (AZ) 7 Elijah Hayeems 2025 6’6 F Phhoenix Prep (AZ) 8 A.J. Thomas 2025 6’3 G Eduprize (AZ) 9 Melvin Stubbs Jr. 2026 6’4 F Catalina Foothills (AZ) 10 Jacori Ervin 2025 6’11 C Phhoenix Prep (AZ) 11 Isaiah Henry 2025 6’4 F Phhoenix Prep (AZ) 12 Gerron Graham Jr. 2026 6’2 G Premier Prep (AZ) 13 Mason Kendrick 2026 6’3 G Arcadia (AZ) 14 Ethan Ulrich 2026 6’2 G Skyline Prep (AZ) 15 Jamal Ali 2025 6’7 F Sahuaro (AZ) 16 Carter Bagley 2028 6’3 G St. Mary’s (AZ) 17 Andy Colvin 2026 6’8 F Phhoenix Prep (AZ) 18 Cyree Jenkins 2025 5’11 G Cholla (AZ) 19 Michael Payne 2025 5’9 G Cholla (AZ) 20 Chris King 2026 6’2 G Phhoenix Prep (AZ) 21 Brig Bowden 2027 6’7 C Mesa (AZ) 22 Jackson Harrison 2027 6’2 G Scottsdale Christian (AZ) 23 David Leszczynski 2025 6’0 G Paradise Honors (AZ) 24 Daniel Aztlan-Ortiz 2025 6’0 G Palo Verde (AZ) 25 Colby Jessup 2026 6’3 G Valley Christian (AZ) 26 Jayden Standifer 2025 6’8 F Cholla (AZ) 27 Camden Jenkins 2027 6’1 G Cholla (AZ) 28 Noah Adkins 2025 5’10 G Ironwood (AZ) 29 C.J. Porter 2025 6’0 G Premier Prep (AZ) 30 K.J. Fauske 2026 5’10 G Seton Catholic (AZ)

