Pangos Camp: Top 60 Rankings



We evaluated all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) June 2-4 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 60 players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The rankings are solely based on performance at the camp, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This camp had plenty of depth in terms of national Top 150 level prospects including a plethora of size, but less of the very elite of the rising senior class than in year’s past. With the vast amount of quality players and little drop-off between No. 30-60, there ultimately are some deserving players who just missed the Top 60 that would be in another evaluators’ list based on which game one focused on among the three playing courts. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and stats we kept ourselves for the all-star games.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Jerry Easter 2025 6’3 SG La Lumiere (IN) 2 Brayden Burries 2025 6’5 SG Roosevelt (CA) 3 Meleek Thomas 2025 6’4 SG Lincoln Park (PA) 4 Xavion Staton 2025 7’1 C Sierra Vista (NV) 5 Oswin Erhunmwunse 2025 6’9 PF Putnam Science (CT) 6 Badara Diakite 2025 6’10 PF South Kent Prep (CT) 7 Matt Gilhool 2025 6’10 PF Penn Charter (PA) 8 Jacob Lanier 2026 6’6 SG Maumelle (AR) 9 Ikenna Alozie 2026 6’3 SG Dream City Christian (AZ) 10 Jaden Toombs 2025 6’9 PF Dynamic Prep (TX) 11 Tounde Yessoufou 2025 6’5 SF St. Joseph (CA) 12 Cameron Ward 2025 6’8 SF Largo (MD) 13 Mazi Mosley 2025 6’5 PG St. Francis (CA) 14 Jaylen Petty 2025 6’0 PG Rainier Beach (WA) 15 Aleks Alston 2025 6’10 PF Kenwood Academy (IL) 16 Davis Fogle 2025 6’7 SF AZ Compass Prep (AZ) 17 Jake West 2025 6’1 PG Penn Charter (PA) 18 Jermaine O’Neal Jr. 2025 6’5 SF Dynamic Prep (TX) 19 Chidi Nwigwe 2026 6’6 SF St. Benedict’s (NJ) 20 Darius Adams 2025 6’5 SG La Lumiere (IN) 21 Jalen Reece 2025 6’1 PG Oak Ridge (FL) 22 Dylan Mingo 2026 6’5 PG Long Island Lutheran (NY) 23 Chuck Love III 2025 6’7 SF La Lumiere (IN) 24 Devin Brown 2025 6’7 SF Milwaukee Academy of Science (WI) 25 Miles Sadler 2026 6’0 PG Canyon International Academy (AZ) 26 C.J. Ingram 2025 6’5 SF Hawthorne (FL) 27 Courtland Muldrew 2025 6’3 SG Har-Ber (AR) 28 Paul Osaruyi 2027 6’10 C Canyon International Academy (AZ) 29 Christian Collins 2026 6’8 SF Westchester (CA) 30 Joshua Lewis 2025 6’7 SF Blake (FL) 31 Aliou Dioum 2026 6’10 C Accelerated Prep (CO) 32 Cameron Holmes 2026 6’6 SF Millennium (AZ) 33 Tammar Brown 2025 7’0 C Rocktop Academy (PA) 34 Cody Peck 2026 6’10 PF Carmel Christian (NC) 35 Bryce Heard 2025 6’6 SG Homewood Flossmoor (IL) 36 Keiner Asprilla 2026 7’1 C Don Bosco Prep (CA) 37 Herly Brutus 2026 6’6 SF Umatilla (FL) 38 Kayden “Bugg” Edwards 2025 6’2 SG Duncanville (TX) 39 Darrell Brown Jr. 2025 6’2 SG West Nottingham Academy (MD) 40 Kaden House 2026 6’3 PG AZ Compass Prep (AZ) 41 Amari Allen 2025 6’7 SF IMG Academy (FL) 42 Kelvin Odih 2025 6’5 SF South Kent Prep (CT) 43 Marcis Ponder 2026 6’11 C Overtime Elite (GA) 44 Isaac Williamson 2025 6’1 PG Roosevelt (CA) 45 Jermel “Mel Mel” Thomas 2026 6’1 PG Cardinal Hayes (NY) 46 Ben Ahmed 2026 6’9 C Putnam Science (CT) 47 Kaiden Bailey 2026 6’2 PG Calvary Chapel (CA) 48 Ifaola “Tacko” Fawaz 2025 6’11 C Dream City Christian (AZ) 49 Jayden Leverett 2025 6’10 C Chapin (TX) 50 Jovani Ruff 2025 6’5 SG Long Beach Poly (CA) 51 Robert Moore 2025 6’7 SF AZ Compass Prep (AZ) 52 Kaden Mingo 2025 6’3 PG Long Island Lutheran (NY) 53 Julius Avent 2026 6’7 SF Bergen Catholic (NJ) 54 Maper Maker 2025 7’0 C Hillcrest Prep (AZ) 55 Caspian Jones 2025 6’7 SF St. Mary’s (AZ) 56 Josiah Jervis 2026 6’5 SG Archbishop Stepinac (NY) 57 Dorian Hayes 2025 6’4 SF Ridge Point (TX) 58 Julius Price 2026 6’3 PG St. Joseph (CA) 59 Jaden Vance 2025 6’6 SF Bella Vista Prep (AZ) 60 Collins Onyejiaka 2026 6’10 C Newman School (MA)

