Pangos Camp: Top 60 Rankings

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) June 2-4 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 60 players in attendance.
The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The rankings are solely based on performance at the camp, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This camp had plenty of depth in terms of national Top 150 level prospects including a plethora of size, but less of the very elite of the rising senior class than in year’s past. With the vast amount of quality players and little drop-off between No. 30-60, there ultimately are some deserving players who just missed the Top 60 that would be in another evaluators’ list based on which game one focused on among the three playing courts. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and stats we kept ourselves for the all-star games.
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Jerry Easter
|2025
|6’3
|SG
|La Lumiere (IN)
|2
|Brayden Burries
|2025
|6’5
|SG
|Roosevelt (CA)
|3
|Meleek Thomas
|2025
|6’4
|SG
|Lincoln Park (PA)
|4
|Xavion Staton
|2025
|7’1
|C
|Sierra Vista (NV)
|5
|Oswin Erhunmwunse
|2025
|6’9
|PF
|Putnam Science (CT)
|6
|Badara Diakite
|2025
|6’10
|PF
|South Kent Prep (CT)
|7
|Matt Gilhool
|2025
|6’10
|PF
|Penn Charter (PA)
|8
|Jacob Lanier
|2026
|6’6
|SG
|Maumelle (AR)
|9
|Ikenna Alozie
|2026
|6’3
|SG
|Dream City Christian (AZ)
|10
|Jaden Toombs
|2025
|6’9
|PF
|Dynamic Prep (TX)
|11
|Tounde Yessoufou
|2025
|6’5
|SF
|St. Joseph (CA)
|12
|Cameron Ward
|2025
|6’8
|SF
|Largo (MD)
|13
|Mazi Mosley
|2025
|6’5
|PG
|St. Francis (CA)
|14
|Jaylen Petty
|2025
|6’0
|PG
|Rainier Beach (WA)
|15
|Aleks Alston
|2025
|6’10
|PF
|Kenwood Academy (IL)
|16
|Davis Fogle
|2025
|6’7
|SF
|AZ Compass Prep (AZ)
|17
|Jake West
|2025
|6’1
|PG
|Penn Charter (PA)
|18
|Jermaine O’Neal Jr.
|2025
|6’5
|SF
|Dynamic Prep (TX)
|19
|Chidi Nwigwe
|2026
|6’6
|SF
|St. Benedict’s (NJ)
|20
|Darius Adams
|2025
|6’5
|SG
|La Lumiere (IN)
|21
|Jalen Reece
|2025
|6’1
|PG
|Oak Ridge (FL)
|22
|Dylan Mingo
|2026
|6’5
|PG
|Long Island Lutheran (NY)
|23
|Chuck Love III
|2025
|6’7
|SF
|La Lumiere (IN)
|24
|Devin Brown
|2025
|6’7
|SF
|Milwaukee Academy of Science (WI)
|25
|Miles Sadler
|2026
|6’0
|PG
|Canyon International Academy (AZ)
|26
|C.J. Ingram
|2025
|6’5
|SF
|Hawthorne (FL)
|27
|Courtland Muldrew
|2025
|6’3
|SG
|Har-Ber (AR)
|28
|Paul Osaruyi
|2027
|6’10
|C
|Canyon International Academy (AZ)
|29
|Christian Collins
|2026
|6’8
|SF
|Westchester (CA)
|30
|Joshua Lewis
|2025
|6’7
|SF
|Blake (FL)
|31
|Aliou Dioum
|2026
|6’10
|C
|Accelerated Prep (CO)
|32
|Cameron Holmes
|2026
|6’6
|SF
|Millennium (AZ)
|33
|Tammar Brown
|2025
|7’0
|C
|Rocktop Academy (PA)
|34
|Cody Peck
|2026
|6’10
|PF
|Carmel Christian (NC)
|35
|Bryce Heard
|2025
|6’6
|SG
|Homewood Flossmoor (IL)
|36
|Keiner Asprilla
|2026
|7’1
|C
|Don Bosco Prep (CA)
|37
|Herly Brutus
|2026
|6’6
|SF
|Umatilla (FL)
|38
|Kayden “Bugg” Edwards
|2025
|6’2
|SG
|Duncanville (TX)
|39
|Darrell Brown Jr.
|2025
|6’2
|SG
|West Nottingham Academy (MD)
|40
|Kaden House
|2026
|6’3
|PG
|AZ Compass Prep (AZ)
|41
|Amari Allen
|2025
|6’7
|SF
|IMG Academy (FL)
|42
|Kelvin Odih
|2025
|6’5
|SF
|South Kent Prep (CT)
|43
|Marcis Ponder
|2026
|6’11
|C
|Overtime Elite (GA)
|44
|Isaac Williamson
|2025
|6’1
|PG
|Roosevelt (CA)
|45
|Jermel “Mel Mel” Thomas
|2026
|6’1
|PG
|Cardinal Hayes (NY)
|46
|Ben Ahmed
|2026
|6’9
|C
|Putnam Science (CT)
|47
|Kaiden Bailey
|2026
|6’2
|PG
|Calvary Chapel (CA)
|48
|Ifaola “Tacko” Fawaz
|2025
|6’11
|C
|Dream City Christian (AZ)
|49
|Jayden Leverett
|2025
|6’10
|C
|Chapin (TX)
|50
|Jovani Ruff
|2025
|6’5
|SG
|Long Beach Poly (CA)
|51
|Robert Moore
|2025
|6’7
|SF
|AZ Compass Prep (AZ)
|52
|Kaden Mingo
|2025
|6’3
|PG
|Long Island Lutheran (NY)
|53
|Julius Avent
|2026
|6’7
|SF
|Bergen Catholic (NJ)
|54
|Maper Maker
|2025
|7’0
|C
|Hillcrest Prep (AZ)
|55
|Caspian Jones
|2025
|6’7
|SF
|St. Mary’s (AZ)
|56
|Josiah Jervis
|2026
|6’5
|SG
|Archbishop Stepinac (NY)
|57
|Dorian Hayes
|2025
|6’4
|SF
|Ridge Point (TX)
|58
|Julius Price
|2026
|6’3
|PG
|St. Joseph (CA)
|59
|Jaden Vance
|2025
|6’6
|SF
|Bella Vista Prep (AZ)
|60
|Collins Onyejiaka
|2026
|6’10
|C
|Newman School (MA)
