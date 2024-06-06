The Hoop Scoop

Pangos Camp: Top 60 Rankings

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) June 2-4 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 60 players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The rankings are solely based on performance at the camp, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This camp had plenty of depth in terms of national Top 150 level prospects including a plethora of size, but less of the very elite of the rising senior class than in year’s past. With the vast amount of quality players and little drop-off between No. 30-60, there ultimately are some deserving players who just missed the Top 60 that would be in another evaluators’ list based on which game one focused on among the three playing courts. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and stats we kept ourselves for the all-star games.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Jerry Easter 20256’3SGLa Lumiere (IN)
2Brayden Burries20256’5SGRoosevelt (CA)
3Meleek Thomas 20256’4SGLincoln Park (PA)
4Xavion Staton20257’1CSierra Vista (NV)
5Oswin Erhunmwunse20256’9PFPutnam Science (CT)
6Badara Diakite20256’10PFSouth Kent Prep (CT)
7Matt Gilhool 20256’10PFPenn Charter (PA)
8Jacob Lanier 20266’6SGMaumelle (AR)
9Ikenna Alozie20266’3SGDream City Christian (AZ)
10Jaden Toombs20256’9PFDynamic Prep (TX)
11Tounde Yessoufou20256’5SFSt. Joseph (CA)
12Cameron Ward20256’8SFLargo (MD)
13Mazi Mosley 20256’5PGSt. Francis (CA)
14Jaylen Petty 20256’0PGRainier Beach (WA)
15Aleks Alston20256’10PFKenwood Academy (IL)
16Davis Fogle 20256’7SFAZ Compass Prep (AZ)
17Jake West 20256’1PGPenn Charter (PA)
18Jermaine O’Neal Jr. 20256’5SFDynamic Prep (TX)
19Chidi Nwigwe20266’6SFSt. Benedict’s (NJ)
20Darius Adams20256’5SGLa Lumiere (IN)
21Jalen Reece20256’1PGOak Ridge (FL)
22Dylan Mingo 20266’5PGLong Island Lutheran (NY)
23Chuck Love III20256’7SFLa Lumiere (IN)
24Devin Brown 20256’7SFMilwaukee Academy of Science (WI)
25Miles Sadler 20266’0PGCanyon International Academy (AZ)
26C.J. Ingram 20256’5SFHawthorne (FL)
27Courtland Muldrew 20256’3SGHar-Ber (AR)
28Paul Osaruyi20276’10CCanyon International Academy (AZ)
29Christian Collins 20266’8SFWestchester (CA)
30Joshua Lewis 20256’7SFBlake (FL)
31Aliou Dioum 20266’10CAccelerated Prep (CO)
32Cameron Holmes20266’6SFMillennium (AZ)
33Tammar Brown 20257’0CRocktop Academy (PA)
34Cody Peck 20266’10PFCarmel Christian (NC)
35Bryce Heard 20256’6SGHomewood Flossmoor (IL)
36Keiner Asprilla20267’1CDon Bosco Prep (CA)
37Herly Brutus20266’6SFUmatilla (FL)
38Kayden “Bugg” Edwards20256’2SGDuncanville (TX)
39Darrell Brown Jr. 20256’2SGWest Nottingham Academy (MD)
40Kaden House20266’3PGAZ Compass Prep (AZ)
41Amari Allen 20256’7SFIMG Academy (FL)
42Kelvin Odih20256’5SFSouth Kent Prep (CT)
43Marcis Ponder20266’11COvertime Elite (GA)
44Isaac Williamson20256’1PGRoosevelt (CA)
45Jermel “Mel Mel” Thomas20266’1PGCardinal Hayes (NY)
46Ben Ahmed20266’9CPutnam Science (CT)
47Kaiden Bailey 20266’2PGCalvary Chapel (CA)
48Ifaola “Tacko” Fawaz20256’11CDream City Christian (AZ)
49Jayden Leverett20256’10CChapin (TX)
50Jovani Ruff20256’5SGLong Beach Poly (CA)
51Robert Moore 20256’7SFAZ Compass Prep (AZ)
52Kaden Mingo 20256’3PGLong Island Lutheran (NY)
53Julius Avent20266’7SFBergen Catholic (NJ)
54Maper Maker20257’0CHillcrest Prep (AZ)
55Caspian Jones20256’7SFSt. Mary’s (AZ)
56Josiah Jervis20266’5SGArchbishop Stepinac (NY)
57Dorian Hayes20256’4SFRidge Point (TX)
58Julius Price20266’3PGSt. Joseph (CA)
59Jaden Vance 20256’6SFBella Vista Prep (AZ)
60Collins Onyejiaka20266’10CNewman School (MA)

