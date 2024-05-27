Plenty has changed for the longest-running high school and grassroots basketball website on the Internet in the past four years, just as it has for many companies and people. The onset of the COVID-19 virus in early 2020 brought change to the HOOP SCOOP. Longtime editor and publisher Clark Francis decided the down time COVID-19 created was a good time to step away from the day-to-day responsibilities of managing hoopscooponline.com . Francis decided to step away from his editorial and publishing duties and hand the reigns over to long-time correspondent Ronnie Flores.

Flores, the long-time California editor of the HOOP SCOOP and West Coast correspondent, took reigns of the website and continued The HOOP SCOOP’s business initiatives. Flores continued to publish content on the website thereafter, including the annual Top 100 National Player Rankings and unique event player rankings from high school and grassroots events all over the country.

Although things change over time, we’ve kept the HOOP SCOOP strong and are proud to announce the NEW HOOP SCOOP is here!

We wanted to let our long-time subscribers and users know the new and improved website will be updated more frequently in the months to come than it's been in recent years.

Just like the player rankings going back to '84, the recruiting news has been updated on a regular basis since 1998, which makes a subscription to the HOOP SCOOP a valuable tool to know what's going on in the basketball world, since many recruiting networks have changed the format (not to mention servers) of their websites so much it's hard to find anything older than a few years. We also plan on digitizing all of our valuable printed material pre-1998 and putting it on the website in the months and years to come.

We’ll continue to update the website and publish player rankings and give you the insight and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. A lot has changed with college basketball recruiting in recent years, mainly because of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) reform that took affect in July 2021, and we’re here to tell our subscribers why things are happening and how it fits into the grand scheme of things. Flores will do his best to keep The HOOP SCOOP one of the most trusted sources of basketball information on the Internet. With the help of a vast array of correspondents, such as associate editor Ani Umana of Texas, Chris Johnson of Ohio and Lavel “Shoes” Johnson of Mississippi, The HOOP SCOOP will be well worth a subscription and a valuable resource for years to come.

Experience matters and Flores has been in the basketball space for 25 years and counting. Francis, the HOOP SCOOP Editor Emeritus who has been to every NCAA Final Four since 1973, will occasionally offer his insight and perspective as well. He’s currently working on his list of the Top 100 players in the 40 years of the HOOP SCOOP era (since 1984) based on how good they were when they came out of high school. That will be published on the website soon!