The Hoop Scoop

Covering Grassroots Basketball Since 1983

A national recruiting web site and scouting service providing analysis, rankings, and coverage of grassroots basketball since 1983

Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Top 50 Rankings

by Leave a Comment


We took in all the sessions of the 2023 Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse (Duncanville, Texas) this past weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance. 

We hope you enjoy this free list. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 220 plus campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. There was a plethora of talented wings and some young post talent was among the best performers at the event. Keep in mind guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

RELATED from Ballislife.com: Pangos All-South Notebook I | Pangos All-South: Wings Dominate

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Jacob Lanier 20266’6FMaumelle (AR)
2Seven Spurlock 20266’5FFrisco Memorial (TX)
3Davion Adkins 20266’6FFaith Family (TX)
4King Gibson 20276’4GThe Burlington School (NC)
5Dorion Bowen 20266’5GWhitehaven (TN)
6Alex Barther II20266’5FForth Worth Eastern Hills (TX)
7James Sanderson 20266’3GFrisco Emerson (TX)
8Tyrone Jamison 20276’2GCalvary Baptist Academy (LA)
9Silas Rodriguez 20266’3GDenton Guyer (TX)
10Bryce Dixon 20266’4GThe Colony (TX)
11Trent Perry20266’4GLone Star (TX)
12Ethan Sheats 20266’8FDenton (TX)
13Armon Almuttar 20266’4FParish Episcopal (TX)
14Steve McLeod 20276’7FGrand Prairie (TX)
15Phoenix Woodson20266’7FCrossings Christian (OK)
16Terrell Jackson 20286’8CBerry MS (TX)
17Keonte Greybear 20266’1GMcKinney Emerson (TX)
18Bo Ogden 20266’5FSt. Michael’s Academy (TX)
19Nasir Price 20266’4GSeven Lakes (TX)
20Kameron Hicks 20276’1GLittle Rock Christian Academy (AR)
21Jacori Jones 20266’0GRay Braswell (TX)
22Anthony Spencer III 20266’6FFaith Family (TX)
23Mike Gibbs20266’7FSam Houston (TX)
24Cartern Chism 20266’2GMt. Pleasant (TX)
25Caleb Richard 20266’2GMansfield Timberview (TX)
26Kingston Willis20265’11GFaith Family (TX)
27Xavier Green 20265’11GThe Colony (TX)
28Daniel Ogoemeka20267’0CW.T. White (TX)
29Dawson Battie 20276’7FSt. Mark’s (TX)
30Anthony Hester 20266’5FMills University (AR)
31Caden Deffebaugh20266’4GFrisco Memorial (TX)
32Lance Williams20266’8FLewisville iSchool (TX)
33Beau Billingsley20266’0GNorman (OK)
34Trae Nunn20266’4FWaxahachie (TX)
35Luke Susko20266’5FAvoyelles Charter School (TX)
36Trey Dorsey 20276’0GBaton Rouge Liberty (LA)
37Will Saunders20266’6FDallas Highland Park (TX)
38Kelan Collins20265’7GMexia (TX)
39Solomon Bradshaw20265’10GUniversal Academy (TX)
40Daryus Tasby20266’4FRichmond Bush (TX)
41Amarion Hunter20276’2GDallas Carter (TX)
42Damarion Wickware20276’4FDallas Kimball (TX)
43Brandon Wright 20276’2GLittle Rock Central (AR)
44Isaak Hayes20275’10GNorth Crowley (TX)
45Antoine Almuttar20266’4FParish Episcopal (TX)
46Cadarian Urune20276’3GRowlett (TX)
47Jaxson Thompson 20266’0GGreenhill School (TX)
48James McCall Spears20276’4FGarland Lakeview (TX)
49Theodore Brannan20265’9GMansfield Summit (TX)
50Robert Moore20266’0GKeller Timber Creek (TX)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *