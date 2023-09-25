The Hoop Scoop

Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 50 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2023 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of 194 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day because of injury or prior fall league commitments. The camp was balanced in terms of quality prospects after the top 10 and a handful of players were singled out who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Brandon McCoy20266’4GSt. John Bosco (CA)
2Tyran Stokes20266’8FProlific Prep (CA)
3Ikenna Alozie20266’3GDream City Christian (AZ)
4Brayden Kyman 20266’8FSanta Margarita (CA)
5Elias Obenyah20266’4GSalesian (CA)
6Miles Sadler20265’10GCanyon International (AZ)
7Samuel Mbingazo20266’9CAlemany (CA)
8Paul Osaruyi20276’10CCanyon International (AZ)
9Drew Anderson 20266’7FSanta Margarita (CA)
10Maximus VanLaningham20266’9FWoodcreek (CA)
11Myles Jones20266’3GModesto Christian (CA)
12Mayom Mayom 20276’8FCanyon International (AZ)
13Rokiem Green20266’2GCanyon International (AZ)
14Jaden Goodman 20266’6FInderkum (CA)
15Julius Price20266’3GSt. Joseph (CA)
16Justice Griffith20266’0GCorona Centennial (CA)
17Mahamed Toure 20276’7FSan Gabriel Academy (CA)
18Siincere Hudson20276’2GInderkum (CA)
19N.J. Gray20275’10GBranson (CA)
20Eli Garner20266’5FDamien (CA)
21Aiden Rollins20266’3GElk Grove Franklin (CA)
22Abdoul Bare20266’9CSt. Joseph (CA)
23Gavin Dean-Moss20266’1GSt. John Bosco (CA)
24Jayden Shazier-Harbin20276’7FInglewood (CA)
25Ja’Vance Coleman20266’1GBullard (CA)
26Jordan Charles20265’11GDream City Christian (AZ)
27T.J. Harris20266’0GParadise Honors (AZ)
28Rodney Westmoreland III20266’1GDougherty Valley (CA)
29Andre Amesquita-Carter20286’2GHead-Royce (CA)
30Jaden Bailes20266’2GSt. Augustine (CA)
31Dalen Felder 20266’2GBullard (CA)
32Brennan Williams20266’3FBellarmine (CA)
33Joven Dulay20266’5FFolsom (CA)
34JoSahn Webster20266’3GKing-Drew (CA)
35Joseph Wicker20266’3GSt. Anthony (CA)
36Ty Ingram20266’2GCathedral Catholic (CA)
37McKae Amundsen20265’8GClovis North (CA)
38Christian Clayman20266’6FSoCal Academy (CA)
39Carter Parker20286’3FHillview MS (CA)
40Owen Auguunas20266’1GWesleyan Christian (NC)
41Avery Huston20276’2GCascade Christian (OR)
42Heath French 20276’3FBranson (CA)
43Will Bryson III20266’3FNotre Dame (CA)
44Lydell Farmer 20266’4GClovis East (CA)
45Adrian Galloway20276’2GTwin Falls (ID)
46Nnamdi Ogali20266’8FCanyon International (AZ)
47Pharrel Ukwu20266’8FLA Premier Prep (CA)
48Malcolm Price20276’0GSt. Joseph (CA)
49Julian Turner20276’0GShasta (CA)
50Maxwell Jackson 20276’0GAmador Valley (CA)

