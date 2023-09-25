Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 50 Rankings



We took in all the sessions of the 2023 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of 194 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day because of injury or prior fall league commitments. The camp was balanced in terms of quality prospects after the top 10 and a handful of players were singled out who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Brandon McCoy 2026 6’4 G St. John Bosco (CA) 2 Tyran Stokes 2026 6’8 F Prolific Prep (CA) 3 Ikenna Alozie 2026 6’3 G Dream City Christian (AZ) 4 Brayden Kyman 2026 6’8 F Santa Margarita (CA) 5 Elias Obenyah 2026 6’4 G Salesian (CA) 6 Miles Sadler 2026 5’10 G Canyon International (AZ) 7 Samuel Mbingazo 2026 6’9 C Alemany (CA) 8 Paul Osaruyi 2027 6’10 C Canyon International (AZ) 9 Drew Anderson 2026 6’7 F Santa Margarita (CA) 10 Maximus VanLaningham 2026 6’9 F Woodcreek (CA) 11 Myles Jones 2026 6’3 G Modesto Christian (CA) 12 Mayom Mayom 2027 6’8 F Canyon International (AZ) 13 Rokiem Green 2026 6’2 G Canyon International (AZ) 14 Jaden Goodman 2026 6’6 F Inderkum (CA) 15 Julius Price 2026 6’3 G St. Joseph (CA) 16 Justice Griffith 2026 6’0 G Corona Centennial (CA) 17 Mahamed Toure 2027 6’7 F San Gabriel Academy (CA) 18 Siincere Hudson 2027 6’2 G Inderkum (CA) 19 N.J. Gray 2027 5’10 G Branson (CA) 20 Eli Garner 2026 6’5 F Damien (CA) 21 Aiden Rollins 2026 6’3 G Elk Grove Franklin (CA) 22 Abdoul Bare 2026 6’9 C St. Joseph (CA) 23 Gavin Dean-Moss 2026 6’1 G St. John Bosco (CA) 24 Jayden Shazier-Harbin 2027 6’7 F Inglewood (CA) 25 Ja’Vance Coleman 2026 6’1 G Bullard (CA) 26 Jordan Charles 2026 5’11 G Dream City Christian (AZ) 27 T.J. Harris 2026 6’0 G Paradise Honors (AZ) 28 Rodney Westmoreland III 2026 6’1 G Dougherty Valley (CA) 29 Andre Amesquita-Carter 2028 6’2 G Head-Royce (CA) 30 Jaden Bailes 2026 6’2 G St. Augustine (CA) 31 Dalen Felder 2026 6’2 G Bullard (CA) 32 Brennan Williams 2026 6’3 F Bellarmine (CA) 33 Joven Dulay 2026 6’5 F Folsom (CA) 34 JoSahn Webster 2026 6’3 G King-Drew (CA) 35 Joseph Wicker 2026 6’3 G St. Anthony (CA) 36 Ty Ingram 2026 6’2 G Cathedral Catholic (CA) 37 McKae Amundsen 2026 5’8 G Clovis North (CA) 38 Christian Clayman 2026 6’6 F SoCal Academy (CA) 39 Carter Parker 2028 6’3 F Hillview MS (CA) 40 Owen Auguunas 2026 6’1 G Wesleyan Christian (NC) 41 Avery Huston 2027 6’2 G Cascade Christian (OR) 42 Heath French 2027 6’3 F Branson (CA) 43 Will Bryson III 2026 6’3 F Notre Dame (CA) 44 Lydell Farmer 2026 6’4 G Clovis East (CA) 45 Adrian Galloway 2027 6’2 G Twin Falls (ID) 46 Nnamdi Ogali 2026 6’8 F Canyon International (AZ) 47 Pharrel Ukwu 2026 6’8 F LA Premier Prep (CA) 48 Malcolm Price 2027 6’0 G St. Joseph (CA) 49 Julian Turner 2027 6’0 G Shasta (CA) 50 Maxwell Jackson 2027 6’0 G Amador Valley (CA)

