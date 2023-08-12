Pangos All-Euro Top 25 Rankings

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2023 Pangos All-Euro Camp at Basketaki Arena (Athens, Greece) on August 9-10 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 25 players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2023 Pangos All-Canada Camp, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, or international ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This was the first Pangos event in Europe and among the 55 participants there were 10 definite D1 prospects and a few more that have the potential to reach that level with a bit more maturity, development and visibility. There was a wide range of players in terms of age and ability and that played a role in the rankings. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and the stats compiled for the all-star game.

No. Player-AGE Class HT POS Hometown 1 Noah Penda (18) 2023 6’7 F Paris, France 2 Tomas Stankevicius (17) 2024 6'7 F Kaunas, Lithuania 3 Giorgos Giantsidis (14) 2027 6’3 G Athens, Greece 4 Noel Emile-Lewis Mantock (16) 2026 6’4 G Novi Sad, Serbia 5 Stavros Karpouzis (17) 2024 6’9 F Thessaloniki, Greece 6 Yannos Xanthopoulos (16) 2024 6’8 F Athens, Greece 7 Eldin Ejubovic (17) 2026 6'1 G Amsterdam, Netherlands 8 Georgios Vassilakis (18) 2024 6’8 F Helsinki, Finland 9 Bilal Raymond Petersen (17) 2026 6’2 G Copenhagen, Denmark 10 Apostolos Paziotopoulos (18) 2024 6’3 G Milan, Italy 11 Paris Papadatos (17) 2024 6’4 G Athens, Greece 12 Dimitris Kakarouchas (17) 2024 6’4 F Athens, Greece 13 Atanasij Trajanov (17) 2024 6’6 F Macedonia 14 Orestis Koutras (15) 2025 6’0 G Psihiko, Greece 15 Divine Nnadi (18) 2023 6’0 G Athens, Greece 16 Rodney Ekwoanya (18) 2024 6’4 F London, England 17 Ioannis Donakis (17) 2024 6’7 F Thessaloniki, Greece 18 Antonios-Rafail (16) 2025 6’1 G Thessaloniki, Greece 19 Alleia Ivan Mobio (18) 2023 6’3 G Alba, Italy 20 Brajan Vujotic (18) 2024 6’5 F Podgorica, Montenegro 21 Themistoklis Donakis (14) 2026 6’0 G Thessaloniki, Greece 22 George Tsakiris (16) 2025 6’3 G Athens, Greece 23 Georgios Siotas (18) 2023 6’5 F Athens, Greece 24 Kamil Cardot (18) 2023 6’5 F Reims, France 25 Neo Anker Allarp Dengaky (14) 2028 6’1 G Copenhagen, Denmark

