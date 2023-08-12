The Hoop Scoop

Covering Grassroots Basketball Since 1983

A national recruiting web site and scouting service providing analysis, rankings, and coverage of grassroots basketball since 1983

Pangos All-Euro Top 25 Rankings

by Leave a Comment

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2023 Pangos All-Euro Camp at Basketaki Arena (Athens, Greece) on August 9-10 and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top 25 players in attendance. 

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions of the 2023 Pangos All-Canada Camp, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, or international ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and in some instances, that changed that particular player’s ranking. This was the first Pangos event in Europe and among the 55 participants there were 10 definite D1 prospects and a few more that have the potential to reach that level with a bit more maturity, development and visibility. There was a wide range of players in terms of age and ability and that played a role in the rankings. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and the stats compiled for the all-star game.

No.Player-AGEClassHTPOSHometown
1Noah Penda (18)20236’7FParis, France
2Tomas Stankevicius (17)20246'7FKaunas, Lithuania
3Giorgos Giantsidis (14)20276’3GAthens, Greece
4Noel Emile-Lewis Mantock (16) 20266’4GNovi Sad, Serbia
5Stavros Karpouzis (17)20246’9FThessaloniki, Greece
6Yannos Xanthopoulos (16)20246’8FAthens, Greece
7Eldin Ejubovic (17)20266'1GAmsterdam, Netherlands
8Georgios Vassilakis (18)20246’8FHelsinki, Finland
9Bilal Raymond Petersen (17) 20266’2GCopenhagen, Denmark
10Apostolos Paziotopoulos (18)20246’3GMilan, Italy
11Paris Papadatos (17)20246’4GAthens, Greece
12Dimitris Kakarouchas (17)20246’4FAthens, Greece
13Atanasij Trajanov (17)20246’6FMacedonia
14Orestis Koutras (15) 20256’0GPsihiko, Greece
15Divine Nnadi (18)20236’0GAthens, Greece
16Rodney Ekwoanya (18)20246’4FLondon, England
17Ioannis Donakis (17)20246’7FThessaloniki, Greece
18Antonios-Rafail (16)20256’1GThessaloniki, Greece
19Alleia Ivan Mobio (18)20236’3GAlba, Italy
20Brajan Vujotic (18)20246’5FPodgorica, Montenegro
21Themistoklis Donakis (14)20266’0GThessaloniki, Greece
22George Tsakiris (16)20256’3GAthens, Greece
23Georgios Siotas (18)20236’5FAthens, Greece
24Kamil Cardot (18)20236’5FReims, France
25Neo Anker Allarp Dengaky (14)20286’1GCopenhagen, Denmark

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *