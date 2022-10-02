The Hoop Scoop

Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Top 40 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2022 Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse (Duncanville, Texas) this past weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top forty players in attendance. 

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 200 plus campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. There was a plethora of smallish guards, and some of them were the best performers at the event. Keep in mind guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Christopher Cenac Jr.20256’8FIsidore Newman (LA)
2Phoenix Woodson20266’6FCrossing Christian (OK)
3Jalen Montonati20266’6FOwasso (OK)
4Ethan Carter20256’7FArlington Christian (GA)
5Dietrich Richardson20256’5GManual (IL)
6Jason Scott20256’2GWestbury Christian (TX)
7Mike Williams20256’0GHillcrest (TX)
8Camden Cowgill20256’3GBrennan (TX)
9Isaiah Ward20266’6FBrennan (TX)
10Bryceson Melvin20256’4GPrestonwood Christian (TX)
11Jeremiah Green20256’3GGuyer (TX)
12Tyrell Bowles20256’8FCharles Herbert Flowers (MD)
13Kentrell Martin20256’5FStrawberry Crest (FL)
14Trae Nunn20266’4GWaxahachie (TX)
15Trent Perry20266’3GLone Star (TX)
16Bryce Dixon20266’3GPinkston (TX)
17Christopher Birden20256’7FIsidore Newman (LA)
18Carlsheon Young20256’4GNew Castle (OK)
19Jed’Ethan Nansha20256’6FHillcrest (TX)
20Jacob Lanier20266’5FMaumelle (AR)
21Patton Pinkins20256’4GFrenship (TX)
22Kason Evans20256’5FJenks (OK)
23TreVaun Clark20266’7FWagner (TX)
24LaDaryl Robinson20266’5FMarion JHS (AR)
25Cortez Graham-Howard20256’5FHillsboro (TN)
26Kaden Davis20256’2GHightower (TX)
27A.J. McPeters20256’4GIrving (TX)
28Paul Jones20256’2GHolt (AL)
29Nehemiah Lawrence20265’7GAllen (TX)
30Devin Ramirez20255’11GEastwood (TX)
31Kaiden Adams20256’0GRockwall-Heath (TX)
32Parker Overstreet20256’0GWylie East (TX)
33Alex Barther II20266’4GEastern Hills (TX)
34Jalen Brown20255’9GAvoyelles Charter School (TX)
35Jacoby Lovings20265’8GKennedale (TX)
36Donovan Criss20246’4FBrennan (TX)
37Lyndell Buckingham20256’1GMarion (AR)
38Anthony Spencer III20266’6FFaith Family (TX)
39Jaylon Dean-Vines20256’3GPotent (TX)
40Kobe Butler20256’4GIsidore Newman (LA)

