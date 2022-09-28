The Hoop Scoop

Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 55 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2022 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty-five players in attendance. 

The following rankings are based on evaluations of 197 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day or did not play in the top All-Star game. The camp was balanced in terms of quality prospects after the elite top 7-10 and a handful of players were singled out who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play. Here is a list of the top players who only played one day at the camp, thus were not included in the Top 55: Tajh Ariza, 6-6 2026 (St. Bernard, Playa del Rey, Calif.), Tariq Bridges 6-4 2025 (St. Pius-St. Matthias, Downey, Calif.), Isaiah Carroll 6-6 2025 (Harvard-Westlake, North Hollywood, Calif.), Gavin Hightower, 6-0 2025 (Windward, Los Angeles), Jovan Ruff, 6-5 2025 (Poly, Long Beach, Calif.), Malloy Smith, 6-4 2026 (Campbell Hall, North Hollywood, Calif.), E.J. Vernon 6-6 2025 (Crossroads, Santa Monica, Calif.).

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Tounde Yessoufou20256’6GSt. Joseph (CA)
2Tae Simmons20256’6FHeritage Christian (CA)
3Kellen Hampton20256’7FMoreau Catholic (CA)
4Brannon Martinsen20266’7FMater Dei (CA)
5Rashod Cotton20266’0GModesto Christian (CA)
6Kade Bonam20256’7FSt. John Bosco (CA)
7Maximus VanLaningham20266’8FWoodcreek (CA)
8Rodney Westmoreland III20265’10GDougherty Valley (CA)
9Gregory Lawson20256’3GDavison (MI)
10Caleb Versher20256’2GSt. Bernard (CA)
11Isaac Williamson20256’1GRiverside Poly (CA)
12Maximo Adams20266’6FNarbonne (CA)
13Kaiden Bailey20266’3GCrean Lutheran (CA)
14DeMarco Johnson20256’3GSoCal Academy (CA)
15Brayden Kyman20266’6GSanta Margarita (CA)
16Dillan Shaw20256’6FHeritage Christian (CA)
17Julius Price20266’2GSt. Joseph (CA)
18Elias Obenyah20266’2GSalesian (CA)
19Marco Varani20256’6FBellevue (WA)
20Isaac Carr20256’4GCentral Catholic (OR)
21D’Andre Harrison20256’5FPerry (AZ)
22Nick Jefferson20256’1GBishop Gorman (NV)
23Caspian Jones20256’5FSt. Mary’s (AZ)
24EJ Spillman20256’3GPacifica Christian (CA)
25Aaron Glass20256’3GRancho Cucamonga (CA)
26Andre Gomez20266’5FSacramento Grant (CA)
27Dallas Washington20256’8FSanta Margarita (CA)
28Noah Bendinger20256’1GJuan Diego Catholic (UT)
29Abram Potts20256’2GSan Joaquin Memorial (CA)
30Juju Ervin20256’8FNorth Central (WA)
31Isaiah Carter20256’7FSan Joaquin Memorial (CA)
32Jalen White20266’3GClark (NV)
33Zak Abdalla20256’2GFoothill (NV)
34Caleb Newton Jr.20266’3GBirmingham (CA)
35Jenovie Kabeya20256’4FEtiwanda (CA)
36Justice Griffith20265’11GCorona Centennial (CA)
37Loukas Jones20256’3GClovis North (CA)
38Kevan Wilkins20256’3GValley (NV)
39Braden Moore20256’0GYuma Catholic (AZ)
40Shamar Jones20256’5GSoCal Academy (CA)
41Josh Palmer20256’3GSt. Bernard (CA)
42Lucas McClendon20256’2GGraham-Kapowsin (WA)
43Josiah Stroughter20266’0GDemocracy Prep (NV)
44Zyon Harris20266’1GClark (NV)
45Tremmell Darden Jr.20256’0GArbor View (NV)
46Jace Thompson20256’2GRio Americano (CA)
47Henry O’Connor20256’2GHeritage Christian (CA)
48Terrence Murphy Jr.20276’4FAntioch (CA)
49Braylon Webb20256’4FO’Dea (WA)
50Parker Spees20266’4FSan Joaquin Memorial (CA)
51Ty Ingram20266’0GSan Ysidro (CA)
52Christian Taylor20256’4GSt. Bernard (CA)
53Jayden Blasczyk20256’8FBradshaw Mountain (AZ)
54London Collins20275’9GLos Angeles, CA
55Mathew Wilson202256’2GSt. Bonaventure (CA)

