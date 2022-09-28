Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 55 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2022 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top fifty-five players in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of 197 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day or did not play in the top All-Star game. The camp was balanced in terms of quality prospects after the elite top 7-10 and a handful of players were singled out who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play. Here is a list of the top players who only played one day at the camp, thus were not included in the Top 55: Tajh Ariza, 6-6 2026 (St. Bernard, Playa del Rey, Calif.), Tariq Bridges 6-4 2025 (St. Pius-St. Matthias, Downey, Calif.), Isaiah Carroll 6-6 2025 (Harvard-Westlake, North Hollywood, Calif.), Gavin Hightower, 6-0 2025 (Windward, Los Angeles), Jovan Ruff, 6-5 2025 (Poly, Long Beach, Calif.), Malloy Smith, 6-4 2026 (Campbell Hall, North Hollywood, Calif.), E.J. Vernon 6-6 2025 (Crossroads, Santa Monica, Calif.).

