TCU Elite Camp: Top 25 Rankings

As the grassroots season ends, August is a heavy camp month. From university elite camps to media exposure camps, there are plenty opportunities for players to showcase their skill as the scholastic season approaches.
TCU hosted its annual elite camp and there were prospects of various levels present, but I do predict at least 12-17 of the participants will go high major.
Below are the performance-based player rankings from the Elite Camp held in Fort Worth, August 27-28.
|#
|Name
|HT
|POS
|Class
|School
|1
|Jared Harris
|6'4
|SG
|2024
|Silsbee (TX)
|2
|Carlsheon Young
|6'3
|CG
|2025
|New Castle (OK)
|3
|Amari Reed
|6'6
|PF
|2025
|Lancaster (TX)
|4
|Nic Codie
|6'7
|PF/SF
|2024
|Newman Smith (TX)
|5
|Jeremiah Evans
|6'8
|PF
|2024
|Southwood (LA)
|6
|Anthony Bates Jr
|6'3
|PG
|2024
|Seven Lakes (TX)
|7
|Isaiah Kalala
|6'8
|PF
|2024
|WT White (TX)
|8
|King Grace
|6'3
|CG
|2025
|Dallas Hillcrest (TX)
|9
|Dillon Battie
|6'6
|PF
|2024
|Lancaster (TX)
|10
|Divine Ugo
|6'3
|PG
|2024
|FB Clements (TX)
|11
|Bryson McGlothin
|6'6
|SF/PF
|2024
|John Paul II (TX)
|12
|David Iweze
|6'8
|PF/C
|2025
|Ischool (TX)
|13
|Todd Burch Jr
|6'
|PG
|2024
|TACA Homeschool (TX)
|14
|Isaac Williams
|6'3
|CG
|2024
|Faith Family (TX)
|15
|Darkaun King
|6'7
|PF
|2024
|TACA Homeschool (TX)
|16
|Chance Puryear
|6'6
|SF
|2024
|Dallas Carter (TX)
|17
|Lawyer Jones
|6'1
|PG
|2024
|Waco Midway (TX)
|18
|Caleb Stegers
|6'3
|CG
|2025
|Dallas Jesuit (TX)
|19
|Kayden Edwards
|6'2
|SG
|2025
|Duncanville (TX)
|20
|Nigel Walls
|6'8
|PF/C
|2025
|St. Francis (TX)
|21
|Chiante Tramble
|6'2
|CG
|2024
|Putnam City West (OK)
|22
|Kingston Flemings
|6'2
|CG
|2025
|SA Brennan (TX)
|23
|Jonathan Price
|6'6
|SF/PF
|2024
|WT White (TX)
|24
|Justin Begg
|5'10
|PG
|2024
|Houston Epischopal (TX)
|25
|Jason Scott
|6'3
|SG
|2025
|Westbury Christian (TX)
