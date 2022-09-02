The Hoop Scoop

TCU Elite Camp: Top 25 Rankings

As the grassroots season ends, August is a heavy camp month. From university elite camps to media exposure camps, there are plenty opportunities for players to showcase their skill as the scholastic season approaches.

TCU hosted its annual elite camp and there were prospects of various levels present, but I do predict at least 12-17 of the participants will go high major.

Below are the performance-based player rankings from the Elite Camp held in Fort Worth, August 27-28.

#NameHTPOSClassSchool
1Jared Harris6'4SG2024Silsbee (TX)
2Carlsheon Young6'3CG2025New Castle (OK)
3Amari Reed6'6PF2025Lancaster (TX)
4Nic Codie6'7PF/SF2024Newman Smith (TX)
5Jeremiah Evans6'8PF2024Southwood (LA)
6Anthony Bates Jr6'3PG2024Seven Lakes (TX)
7Isaiah Kalala6'8PF2024WT White (TX)
8King Grace6'3CG2025Dallas Hillcrest (TX)
9Dillon Battie6'6PF2024Lancaster (TX)
10Divine Ugo6'3PG2024FB Clements (TX)
11Bryson McGlothin6'6SF/PF2024John Paul II (TX)
12David Iweze6'8PF/C2025Ischool (TX)
13Todd Burch Jr6'PG2024TACA Homeschool (TX)
14Isaac Williams6'3CG2024Faith Family (TX)
15Darkaun King6'7PF2024TACA Homeschool (TX)
16Chance Puryear6'6SF2024Dallas Carter (TX)
17Lawyer Jones6'1PG2024Waco Midway (TX)
18Caleb Stegers6'3CG2025Dallas Jesuit (TX)
19Kayden Edwards6'2SG2025Duncanville (TX)
20Nigel Walls6'8PF/C2025St. Francis (TX)
21Chiante Tramble6'2CG2024Putnam City West (OK)
22Kingston Flemings6'2CG2025SA Brennan (TX)
23Jonathan Price6'6SF/PF2024WT White (TX)
24Justin Begg5'10PG2024Houston Epischopal (TX)
25Jason Scott6'3SG2025Westbury Christian (TX)

