TCU Elite Camp: Top 25 Rankings

As the grassroots season ends, August is a heavy camp month. From university elite camps to media exposure camps, there are plenty opportunities for players to showcase their skill as the scholastic season approaches.

TCU hosted its annual elite camp and there were prospects of various levels present, but I do predict at least 12-17 of the participants will go high major.

Below are the performance-based player rankings from the Elite Camp held in Fort Worth, August 27-28.