Pangos A-A Festival: Top 15 Rankings

We took in the two-day Pangos All-American Festival in Long Beach, Calif.,and came away with our top 15 performers among the four regional-based teams. The Pangos All-American Festival is a spinoff of both the annual Pangos All-American Camp and the regionally-based Fullcourt Press Frosh/Soph Camps with a format that brings together many of the nation’s top players regardless of class.

Below is the performance-based Top 15 player rankings from the event, August 27-28.

#NameHTPOSClassSchool
1Flory Bidunga6’9C2024Kokomo (IN)
2Jeremy Fears6’2PG2023West Joliet (IN)
3Mercy Miller6’3SG2024Notre Dame (CA)
4Garwey Dual6’4SG2023SoCal Academy (CA)
5Drew Fielder6’9PF2023SoCal Academy (CA)
6Mookie Cook6’6SF2023AZ Compass Prep (AZ)
7Tru Washington6’4SG2023AZ Compass Prep (AZ)
8Jayden Hastings6’9PF2023IMG Academy (FL)
9Sam Walters6’8PF2023Village Schools (FL)
10Ty Laur Johnson6’0PG2023St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ)
11Dylan Harper6’5SF2024Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
12Brooklyn Hicks6’3PG2023Timberline (WA)
13Carter Bryant6’8SF2024Sage Hill (CA)
14Jill Bethea6'3PG2024Archbishop Wood (PA)
15Wesley Yates6’4SG2023Beaumont United (TX)

