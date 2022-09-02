Pangos A-A Festival: Top 15 Rankings

We took in the two-day Pangos All-American Festival in Long Beach, Calif.,and came away with our top 15 performers among the four regional-based teams. The Pangos All-American Festival is a spinoff of both the annual Pangos All-American Camp and the regionally-based Fullcourt Press Frosh/Soph Camps with a format that brings together many of the nation’s top players regardless of class.
Below is the performance-based Top 15 player rankings from the event, August 27-28.
|#
|Name
|HT
|POS
|Class
|School
|1
|Flory Bidunga
|6’9
|C
|2024
|Kokomo (IN)
|2
|Jeremy Fears
|6’2
|PG
|2023
|West Joliet (IN)
|3
|Mercy Miller
|6’3
|SG
|2024
|Notre Dame (CA)
|4
|Garwey Dual
|6’4
|SG
|2023
|SoCal Academy (CA)
|5
|Drew Fielder
|6’9
|PF
|2023
|SoCal Academy (CA)
|6
|Mookie Cook
|6’6
|SF
|2023
|AZ Compass Prep (AZ)
|7
|Tru Washington
|6’4
|SG
|2023
|AZ Compass Prep (AZ)
|8
|Jayden Hastings
|6’9
|PF
|2023
|IMG Academy (FL)
|9
|Sam Walters
|6’8
|PF
|2023
|Village Schools (FL)
|10
|Ty Laur Johnson
|6’0
|PG
|2023
|St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ)
|11
|Dylan Harper
|6’5
|SF
|2024
|Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
|12
|Brooklyn Hicks
|6’3
|PG
|2023
|Timberline (WA)
|13
|Carter Bryant
|6’8
|SF
|2024
|Sage Hill (CA)
|14
|Jill Bethea
|6'3
|PG
|2024
|Archbishop Wood (PA)
|15
|Wesley Yates
|6’4
|SG
|2023
|Beaumont United (TX)
