All-West Camp: Top 25 Rankings

The following list is based on evaluations from all sessions at the two-day 2022 Fullcourt Press All-West Camp. The list is based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and that was a factor in the final selections. This camp featured a wide range of talent among the approximately 100 camp participants, a majority of whom hailed from California. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning and unselfish basketball, which extra emphasis on performance throughout the camp, not just the Cream of the Crop All-Star Games.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Eric Freeny
|2024
|6’4
|G
|Corona Centennial
|2
|Zyier Beverly
|2023
|6’8
|F
|L.A. Washington
|3
|Jeremiah Hampton
|2025
|6’3
|G
|L.A. Windward
|4
|Jimmy Oladokun
|2023
|6’9
|F
|Damien
|5
|Dillan Shaw
|2025
|6’5
|F
|Heritage Christian
|6
|Kade Bonam
|2025
|6’6
|F
|St. John Bosco
|7
|Issac Williamson
|2025
|6’0
|G
|Riverside Poly
|8
|Devin Ringer
|2024
|6’3
|G
|L.A. Fairfax
|9
|Will Smith
|2023
|6’4
|G
|Bishop Montgomery
|10
|Gavin Ripp
|2024
|6’7
|F
|Archbishop Mitty
|11
|Marcel Pierre-Louis
|2024
|6’5
|F
|Oakland Head Royce
|12
|Shamar Jones
|2025
|6’5
|G
|SoCal Academy
|13
|Jack Turner
|2024
|6’3
|G
|St. John Bosco
|14
|Jameson Caruso
|2023
|6’0
|G
|Beverly Hills
|15
|Andrei Tovar
|2024
|6’8
|F
|San Ysidro
|16
|Deacon Toliver
|2023
|6’6
|F
|Los Osos
|17
|Samuel Galindo
|2024
|6’9
|F
|Rancho Christian
|18
|Steven Evans-Glynn
|2025
|6’2
|G
|Leuzinger
|19
|Quincy Phillips
|2024
|5’10
|G
|Gardena
|20
|Brenton Banister
|2025
|6’3
|G
|Santa Monica
|21
|Jason Lee
|2023
|6’0
|G
|Corona Centennial
|22
|Samuel Chavarin
|2024
|6’3
|G
|Bishop O’Dowd
|23
|Logan Ball
|2025
|6’3
|G
|L.A. Loyola
|24
|Ty Ingram
|2026
|6’1
|G
|San Ysidro
|25
|Logan Kilbert
|2024
|6’3
|G
|Tollhouse Sierra
