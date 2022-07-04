All-West Camp: Top 25 Rankings

The following list is based on evaluations from all sessions at the two-day 2022 Fullcourt Press All-West Camp. The list is based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and that was a factor in the final selections. This camp featured a wide range of talent among the approximately 100 camp participants, a majority of whom hailed from California. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning and unselfish basketball, which extra emphasis on performance throughout the camp, not just the Cream of the Crop All-Star Games.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Eric Freeny 2024 6’4 G Corona Centennial 2 Zyier Beverly 2023 6’8 F L.A. Washington 3 Jeremiah Hampton 2025 6’3 G L.A. Windward 4 Jimmy Oladokun 2023 6’9 F Damien 5 Dillan Shaw 2025 6’5 F Heritage Christian 6 Kade Bonam 2025 6’6 F St. John Bosco 7 Issac Williamson 2025 6’0 G Riverside Poly 8 Devin Ringer 2024 6’3 G L.A. Fairfax 9 Will Smith 2023 6’4 G Bishop Montgomery 10 Gavin Ripp 2024 6’7 F Archbishop Mitty 11 Marcel Pierre-Louis 2024 6’5 F Oakland Head Royce 12 Shamar Jones 2025 6’5 G SoCal Academy 13 Jack Turner 2024 6’3 G St. John Bosco 14 Jameson Caruso 2023 6’0 G Beverly Hills 15 Andrei Tovar 2024 6’8 F San Ysidro 16 Deacon Toliver 2023 6’6 F Los Osos 17 Samuel Galindo 2024 6’9 F Rancho Christian 18 Steven Evans-Glynn 2025 6’2 G Leuzinger 19 Quincy Phillips 2024 5’10 G Gardena 20 Brenton Banister 2025 6’3 G Santa Monica 21 Jason Lee 2023 6’0 G Corona Centennial 22 Samuel Chavarin 2024 6’3 G Bishop O’Dowd 23 Logan Ball 2025 6’3 G L.A. Loyola 24 Ty Ingram 2026 6’1 G San Ysidro 25 Logan Kilbert 2024 6’3 G Tollhouse Sierra