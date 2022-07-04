The Hoop Scoop

Covering Grassroots Basketball Since 1983

A national recruiting web site and scouting service providing analysis, rankings, and coverage of grassroots basketball since 1983

All-West Camp: Top 25 Rankings

by Leave a Comment

The following list is based on evaluations from all sessions at the two-day 2022 Fullcourt Press All-West Camp. The list is based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and that was a factor in the final selections. This camp featured a wide range of talent among the approximately 100 camp participants, a majority of whom hailed from California. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning and unselfish basketball, which extra emphasis on performance throughout the camp, not just the Cream of the Crop All-Star Games.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Eric Freeny20246’4GCorona Centennial
2Zyier Beverly20236’8FL.A. Washington
3Jeremiah Hampton20256’3GL.A. Windward
4Jimmy Oladokun20236’9FDamien
5Dillan Shaw20256’5FHeritage Christian
6Kade Bonam20256’6FSt. John Bosco
7Issac Williamson20256’0GRiverside Poly
8Devin Ringer20246’3GL.A. Fairfax
9Will Smith20236’4GBishop Montgomery
10Gavin Ripp20246’7FArchbishop Mitty
11Marcel Pierre-Louis20246’5FOakland Head Royce
12Shamar Jones20256’5GSoCal Academy
13Jack Turner20246’3GSt. John Bosco
14Jameson Caruso20236’0GBeverly Hills
15Andrei Tovar20246’8FSan Ysidro
16Deacon Toliver20236’6FLos Osos
17Samuel Galindo20246’9FRancho Christian
18Steven Evans-Glynn20256’2GLeuzinger
19Quincy Phillips20245’10GGardena
20Brenton Banister20256’3GSanta Monica
21Jason Lee20236’0GCorona Centennial
22Samuel Chavarin20246’3GBishop O’Dowd
23Logan Ball20256’3GL.A. Loyola
24Ty Ingram20266’1GSan Ysidro
25Logan Kilbert20246’3GTollhouse Sierra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.