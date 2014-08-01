Types of Subscriptions:

13 Reasons Why You Want to Subscribe to The HOOP SCOOP

1. Player Rankings - ranging from 5th Year Players all the way down to 6th, 7th, & 8th Graders, it's a joke how far ahead we are of the competition.

2. Hot Recruiting Information Section - this section has been updated with all the latest recruiting information on a regular basis continuously since 1998, which once again puts us way ahead of our competition.

3. Insight & Analysis that you can't get anywhere else - not only are we true to our name in terms of providing you with the hoop scoop, but we also tell you why things are happening and how they fit into the grand scheme of things.

4. Historical Perspective - HOOP SCOOP Editor & Publisher Clark Francis has been to every NCAA Final Four since 1973 and has only missed two of the superstar oriented shoe company camps (i.e. NIKE, adidas, & Reebok) since 1983. It's our guess that there is not another person alive who can make such a claim.

5. Accuracy - our track record speaks for itself. But, if you don't believe just ask the college coaches, fans, and players who make ours the most read basketball recruiting web site on the internet.

6. Links - we used to provide you with the links page to all the other best web sites in the Visitors Section, but now it's time to ante-up.

7. Controversy - we always try to be fair & accurate, but we also call it like we see and, as a result, sometimes really stir things up. But that's also part of our charm.

8. Dates & Future Events - we also have a complete list of all of the top upcoming events, along with the date and location.

9. Ranking of the Top Recruiting Classes To-Date - tracking the race to see who has the best recruiting class is one of the best things we do and, as a result, I'm surprised that our competition hasn't picked up on it yet. But, then, again, it's probably too much work for all of the amateurs out there.

10. Archives - we have player rankings of the top players in each class dating back to 1983 and rankings of the top recruiting classes dating back to 1998 from both the Fall and the Spring Signing Periods. And we break it down a number of different ways, including by which school signed the most good players, talent rating average per recruiting, who signed the best two players, who signed the best three players, who signed the best four players over a two-year period, and conference-by-conference rankings of the top recruiting classes.

11. Network of writers & correspondents that is second to none - the people we have writing for us, like our California Editor Ronnie Flores, Ohio Editor Chris Johnson, Philadelphia/Eastern Pennsylvania/South Jersey Editor Allen Rubin, New York City Editor Ron Naclerio, Florida Editor Rick Staudt, Mid-South Editor Jim Rothman, and Mississippi Editor Lavel Johnson, help keep us way ahead of the curve.

12. We look at things in ways nobody else does - the best example is our ranking of the Top 5th Year Players, which includes all the players who are in their 9th semester or more of high school and/or prep school. And this is important not just because most 5th Year Players have an age advantage, but also because certain state associations (i.e. New York) do not allow their members to play against teams that have 5th Year Players.

13. When we say "Basketball's our Business, we mean it - unlike a lot of our competition, we don't try and cover other sports (i.e. football) and we don't have hundreds of people, many of whom have never met one another and don't know what the other is even doing, working for us.

7 Reasons Why The HOOP SCOOP Is In Compliance With The New NCAA Legislation Regarding Recruiting And Scouting Services

1. Your service is made available to all institutions desiring to subscribe and at the same fee rate for all subscribers? Invoices are sent to Division I college coaches wishing to subscribe on an annual basis and it is their choice whether they subscribe online or via a check through the mail. The HOOP SCOOP's subscription prices are available to all at $499 per year, $250 for six months, $125 for three months, and $49 for one-month.

2. You publicly identify all applicable rates? The HOOP SCOOP's subscription rates are applicable to all and can be found by going to the HOOP SCOOP's home page and clicking onto subscribe.

3. You disseminate information (e.g., reports, profiles) about prospective student-athletes at least four times per calendar year? We publish enough information to fulfill this requirement on a weekly basis.

4. You provide information via your website (e.g., do not send out hard copy and/or e-mail reports) please note this. All of our information is disseminated via our web site, which can be found at http://www.hoopscooponline.com.

5. You publicly identify the geographical scope of your service (e.g., local, regional, national) and it reflects broad-based coverage of the geographical area in the information you provide/ disseminate? The HOOP SCOOP began as a publication that would cover college and high school basketball in Kentucky & Indiana in 1983, but quickly become national in scope. And now we spell this fact out on our homepage.

6. You provide analysis in the information you post/disseminate beyond demographic information or rankings of prospective student-athletes? The HOOP SCOOP provides a plethora of information, which includes national player rankings; state-by-state and regional reports; coverage of camps, tournaments, and events; rankings of the top recruiting classes; and analysis of recruits, where they fall on the spectrum, and how they will fit in once they have picked a Division I college or university.

7. You provide access to samples or previews of the information you post/disseminate prior to purchase of a subscription and/or subscribing? If you provide video is restricted to regularly scheduled (regular season) high school, preparatory school or two-year college contests and for which a university made no prior arrangements for recording? (Note: This provision is applicable only if the subscription includes video services.) The visitors section of this web site has our Ranking of the Top 20 Recruiting Classes from the Conclusion of the Fall Signing Period; our up-to-date ranking of the top 10 players nationally in each class ranging from 5th Year Players to 6th Graders; and, at least once a week, we publish something in the visitors section in an attempt to entice people to want more and eventually subscribe to the Members Section.

And to go one step even further, ESPN's Dana O'Neil mentioned us in a favorable light in her article on Wednesday, October 28, 2009 when she talked about "cleaning up college basketball from within" and wrote about proposed NCAA legislation under the heading "Payments to recruiting services run by people associated with prospects." She said "these aren't to be confused with the legit services run by people like Dave Telep, Tom Konchalski, and Clark Francis, who work independently of any team."

Scouting Service Legislation

13.14.3.1 Basketball & Football

In basketball and basketball, an institution may subscribe to a recruiting or scouting service involving prospective student-athletes, provided the institution does not purchase more than one annual subscription to a particular service and the service: (Adopted 1/1/02, Revised 8/5/04. 1/16/10, 1/14//12, 10/9/12

a) Is made available to all institutions desiring to subscribe and at the same fee rate for all subscribers;

b) Publicly identifies all applicable rates;

c) Disseminates information (i.e., reports, profiles) about prospective student-athletes at least four times per calendar year;

d) Publicly identifies the geographical scope of the services (e.g., local, regional, national) and reflects broad-based coverage of the geographical area in the information it disseminates;

e) Provides individual analysis beyond demographic information rankings for each prospective student-athlete in the information it disseminates; and (Revised 4/13/10)

f) Provides access to samples of previews of the information it disseminates before purchase of a subscription; and

g) Provides information regarding each prospective student-athlete in a standardized format that ensures consistent distribution to all subscribers. Live or individualized oral reports do not satisfy this requirement.

