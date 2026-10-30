The Hoop Scoop

Covering Grassroots Basketball Since 1983

A national recruiting web site and scouting service providing analysis, rankings, and coverage of grassroots basketball since 1983

Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Top 40 Rankings

by Leave a Comment

Marquez Iverson-576

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Camp at NBN Sports Academy (Wilmington, Del.) and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top forty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance

We hope you enjoy this free story. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Many times point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s), but this camp was dominated by the front court players for the fourth consecutive year.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1David Moudouyi 20306’10FSewickley Academy (PA)
2Chance Finlayson20296’7FSt. Georges (RI)
3Will Erickson 20296’8FGardner (MA)
4Reese Nicol20296’6FEllington (CT)
5KJ Hamilton 20296’7FLife Center Academy (NJ)
6Nolan Makita20296’11CGreenwich Country Day (CT)
7Morell Toney 20296’6FQuality Academy (NY)
8Shayne Jackson 20296’7FRoman Catholic (PA)
9Camden Hill 20296’7FNew Bedford (MA)
10Daniel Brown 20296’4GJohn Carroll (MD)
11Jeremiah “DaDog” Williams 20296’6FWalter Johnson (MD)
12BJ Houston 20296’8FChris School (NC)
13Joven Strine 20306’5GWilliam Penn Charter (PA)
14Bray Brown 20296’4GBlair Academy (NJ)
15Alex Whitworth 20296’6FClearview Regional (NJ)
16Sincere Foster 20306’4GGonzaga (DC)
17Jonny Pechickjian20306’4GBonner Pendergast (PA)
18BJ Williams 20296’4GRocktop Academy (PA)
19Evan Seitz 20296'9FSt. Luke’s (CT)
20Desmond Rudanovic20296’8FSeton Hall Prep (NJ)
21Lloyd Concepcion 20306’3GSewickley Academy (PA)
22Chase Sylvain20316’2GStudent Athlete Academy (NJ)
23Brycen Crawford 20296’4GPaul VI (VA)
24Obi Azikiwe20316’6FPaul VI (VA)
25Rian Bennett Jr. 20306’4GSt. Rose (NJ)
26Javion Chappell20296’6FRoselle Catholic (NJ)
27Marquez Iverson Jr. 20306’4GAliquippa (PA)
28Jael Kabeya20306’5GSt. Benedict’s Prep (NJ)
29T.J. Holt 20296’3GHamden Hall (CT)
30Rahm Gittens20305’10GSt. Benedict’s Prep (NJ)
31Justin Frye 20306’4GThe Rivers School (MA)
32Graham Condron20306’4G The Masters School (NY)
33Gabriel Shoultz20296’4GLeap Academy (NJ)
34Tekeye Ivy-Jones20306’6FSt. Andrews (RI)
35Naeem Easter 20306’5GSt. John’s (DC)
36Bright Biaya Bunduki20306’6FAntoine de St. Exupery (Montreal CAN)
37Elvis Ishinwe20296’8FPortland (ME)
38Abdul Soussoko20306’6FIona Prep (NY)
39Chase Wilson 20296’1GKipp Academy (GA)
40Landon Driver 20306’3GSt. John’s (DC)

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *