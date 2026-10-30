Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Top 40 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Camp at NBN Sports Academy (Wilmington, Del.) and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top forty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance

We hope you enjoy this free story. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.

The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Many times point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s), but this camp was dominated by the front court players for the fourth consecutive year.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 David Moudouyi 2030 6’10 F Sewickley Academy (PA) 2 Chance Finlayson 2029 6’7 F St. Georges (RI) 3 Will Erickson 2029 6’8 F Gardner (MA) 4 Reese Nicol 2029 6’6 F Ellington (CT) 5 KJ Hamilton 2029 6’7 F Life Center Academy (NJ) 6 Nolan Makita 2029 6’11 C Greenwich Country Day (CT) 7 Morell Toney 2029 6’6 F Quality Academy (NY) 8 Shayne Jackson 2029 6’7 F Roman Catholic (PA) 9 Camden Hill 2029 6’7 F New Bedford (MA) 10 Daniel Brown 2029 6’4 G John Carroll (MD) 11 Jeremiah “DaDog” Williams 2029 6’6 F Walter Johnson (MD) 12 BJ Houston 2029 6’8 F Chris School (NC) 13 Joven Strine 2030 6’5 G William Penn Charter (PA) 14 Bray Brown 2029 6’4 G Blair Academy (NJ) 15 Alex Whitworth 2029 6’6 F Clearview Regional (NJ) 16 Sincere Foster 2030 6’4 G Gonzaga (DC) 17 Jonny Pechickjian 2030 6’4 G Bonner Pendergast (PA) 18 BJ Williams 2029 6’4 G Rocktop Academy (PA) 19 Evan Seitz 2029 6'9 F St. Luke’s (CT) 20 Desmond Rudanovic 2029 6’8 F Seton Hall Prep (NJ) 21 Lloyd Concepcion 2030 6’3 G Sewickley Academy (PA) 22 Chase Sylvain 2031 6’2 G Student Athlete Academy (NJ) 23 Brycen Crawford 2029 6’4 G Paul VI (VA) 24 Obi Azikiwe 2031 6’6 F Paul VI (VA) 25 Rian Bennett Jr. 2030 6’4 G St. Rose (NJ) 26 Javion Chappell 2029 6’6 F Roselle Catholic (NJ) 27 Marquez Iverson Jr. 2030 6’4 G Aliquippa (PA) 28 Jael Kabeya 2030 6’5 G St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ) 29 T.J. Holt 2029 6’3 G Hamden Hall (CT) 30 Rahm Gittens 2030 5’10 G St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ) 31 Justin Frye 2030 6’4 G The Rivers School (MA) 32 Graham Condron 2030 6’4 G The Masters School (NY) 33 Gabriel Shoultz 2029 6’4 G Leap Academy (NJ) 34 Tekeye Ivy-Jones 2030 6’6 F St. Andrews (RI) 35 Naeem Easter 2030 6’5 G St. John’s (DC) 36 Bright Biaya Bunduki 2030 6’6 F Antoine de St. Exupery (Montreal CAN) 37 Elvis Ishinwe 2029 6’8 F Portland (ME) 38 Abdul Soussoko 2030 6’6 F Iona Prep (NY) 39 Chase Wilson 2029 6’1 G Kipp Academy (GA) 40 Landon Driver 2030 6’3 G St. John’s (DC)

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores