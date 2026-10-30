Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Top 40 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-East Frosh/Soph Camp at NBN Sports Academy (Wilmington, Del.) and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top forty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance
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The following rankings are based on evaluations from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Many times point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s), but this camp was dominated by the front court players for the fourth consecutive year.
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|David Moudouyi
|2030
|6’10
|F
|Sewickley Academy (PA)
|2
|Chance Finlayson
|2029
|6’7
|F
|St. Georges (RI)
|3
|Will Erickson
|2029
|6’8
|F
|Gardner (MA)
|4
|Reese Nicol
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Ellington (CT)
|5
|KJ Hamilton
|2029
|6’7
|F
|Life Center Academy (NJ)
|6
|Nolan Makita
|2029
|6’11
|C
|Greenwich Country Day (CT)
|7
|Morell Toney
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Quality Academy (NY)
|8
|Shayne Jackson
|2029
|6’7
|F
|Roman Catholic (PA)
|9
|Camden Hill
|2029
|6’7
|F
|New Bedford (MA)
|10
|Daniel Brown
|2029
|6’4
|G
|John Carroll (MD)
|11
|Jeremiah “DaDog” Williams
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Walter Johnson (MD)
|12
|BJ Houston
|2029
|6’8
|F
|Chris School (NC)
|13
|Joven Strine
|2030
|6’5
|G
|William Penn Charter (PA)
|14
|Bray Brown
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Blair Academy (NJ)
|15
|Alex Whitworth
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Clearview Regional (NJ)
|16
|Sincere Foster
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Gonzaga (DC)
|17
|Jonny Pechickjian
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Bonner Pendergast (PA)
|18
|BJ Williams
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Rocktop Academy (PA)
|19
|Evan Seitz
|2029
|6'9
|F
|St. Luke’s (CT)
|20
|Desmond Rudanovic
|2029
|6’8
|F
|Seton Hall Prep (NJ)
|21
|Lloyd Concepcion
|2030
|6’3
|G
|Sewickley Academy (PA)
|22
|Chase Sylvain
|2031
|6’2
|G
|Student Athlete Academy (NJ)
|23
|Brycen Crawford
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Paul VI (VA)
|24
|Obi Azikiwe
|2031
|6’6
|F
|Paul VI (VA)
|25
|Rian Bennett Jr.
|2030
|6’4
|G
|St. Rose (NJ)
|26
|Javion Chappell
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Roselle Catholic (NJ)
|27
|Marquez Iverson Jr.
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Aliquippa (PA)
|28
|Jael Kabeya
|2030
|6’5
|G
|St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ)
|29
|T.J. Holt
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Hamden Hall (CT)
|30
|Rahm Gittens
|2030
|5’10
|G
|St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ)
|31
|Justin Frye
|2030
|6’4
|G
|The Rivers School (MA)
|32
|Graham Condron
|2030
|6’4
|G
|The Masters School (NY)
|33
|Gabriel Shoultz
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Leap Academy (NJ)
|34
|Tekeye Ivy-Jones
|2030
|6’6
|F
|St. Andrews (RI)
|35
|Naeem Easter
|2030
|6’5
|G
|St. John’s (DC)
|36
|Bright Biaya Bunduki
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Antoine de St. Exupery (Montreal CAN)
|37
|Elvis Ishinwe
|2029
|6’8
|F
|Portland (ME)
|38
|Abdul Soussoko
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Iona Prep (NY)
|39
|Chase Wilson
|2029
|6’1
|G
|Kipp Academy (GA)
|40
|Landon Driver
|2030
|6’3
|G
|St. John’s (DC)
Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores
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