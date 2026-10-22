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Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 45 Rankings

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We took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top forty five players in attendance.

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The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 180 plus campers (14 states plus Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Zahari Threatt20296’7FDe La Salle (IL)
2Robert Smith Jr. 20306'3GMarist (IL)
3Corey Brown Jr. 20296’8FGary Lighthouse (IN)
4Demetrius Young Jr. 20296’9FBig MU GSA (TX)
5Prentiss Gates Jr. 20296’7FWestside Leadership (IN)
6Keiwon Gulley 20296’0GBloom (IL)
7Louis Johnson 20306’8CBloom (IL)
8Da’kylen Heard20296’5GKing College (IL)
9Cody Rader20295’11GGeneva (IL)
10Elon Henderson 20296’9FLeo (IL)
11DJ Moore20306’2GMarist (IL)
12Drew Cabana20296’5FChelsea (MI)
13Ronald Johnson 20296'3GMt. Carmel (IL)
14Travis Jamison II20296’5FWhitney Young (IL)
15CJ Brown II20296’4GDetroit Country Day (MI)
16Brody Champagne20296’6FClarkston (MI)
17Fitz McDermott20296'3GSt. Ignatius (IL)
18Elijah McKinnie20306’2GKenwood (IL)
19Evan Lemons 20296’5GSt. Laurence (IL)
20Ryan Whitt 20296’5FPhillips Academy (IL)
21Kumasi Jones Jr. 20296’3GPhillips Academy (IL)
22Layton Jones20306’5FBolingbrook (IL)
23Roman Taylor20296’0GTipton Rosemark (TN)
24Kaden McClellan20295’9GBloom (IL)
25Artrell Burt20296’6FOrchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI)
26Cory Irvin20306’4FLarkin (IL)
27Ryan Williams 20296’9CDetroit Country Day (MI)
28Mamadou Baker20306’7FGuilford (IL)
29London Coleman 20306’5FSt. Dominic (MO)
30Mason Spicer20296’0GWhitney Young (IL)
31Aaron Green Jr. 20296’0GTindley (IN)
32Larry Ellis 20306'3GBloom (IL)
33Evan VanderHorst20306’6FSolon (IA)
34Aaron Harrington 20296’1GPerspective Charter (IL)
35Caden Covington 20296’2GPontiac (MI)
36Bennett Meier 20306’4FSt. Laurence (IL)
37EJ Miles20296’5FDe La Salle (IL)
38Jordan Crawford 20306’0GBartlett (TN)
39Jonny Udoiwod20296’1GGeneva (IL)
40Jay McPherson 20296’3GOrchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI)
41Cody Johnson 20296’4GMarist (IL)
42Ryan Gold Jr. 20296’1GPike (IN)
43Caden Bezik20296’0GMarengo Community (IL)
44Elijah Codjoe20296’8CMarist (IL)
45Brysen Morris20306’4GBloomington (IL)

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores

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