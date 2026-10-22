Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 45 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top forty five players in attendance.

We hope you enjoy this free story. To access all our event top performer rankings, national player rankings back to 1983, recruiting updates and other features, please subscribe today! CLICK HERE for more subscription details and sign up info.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 180 plus campers (14 states plus Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Zahari Threatt 2029 6’7 F De La Salle (IL) 2 Robert Smith Jr. 2030 6'3 G Marist (IL) 3 Corey Brown Jr. 2029 6’8 F Gary Lighthouse (IN) 4 Demetrius Young Jr. 2029 6’9 F Big MU GSA (TX) 5 Prentiss Gates Jr. 2029 6’7 F Westside Leadership (IN) 6 Keiwon Gulley 2029 6’0 G Bloom (IL) 7 Louis Johnson 2030 6’8 C Bloom (IL) 8 Da’kylen Heard 2029 6’5 G King College (IL) 9 Cody Rader 2029 5’11 G Geneva (IL) 10 Elon Henderson 2029 6’9 F Leo (IL) 11 DJ Moore 2030 6’2 G Marist (IL) 12 Drew Cabana 2029 6’5 F Chelsea (MI) 13 Ronald Johnson 2029 6'3 G Mt. Carmel (IL) 14 Travis Jamison II 2029 6’5 F Whitney Young (IL) 15 CJ Brown II 2029 6’4 G Detroit Country Day (MI) 16 Brody Champagne 2029 6’6 F Clarkston (MI) 17 Fitz McDermott 2029 6'3 G St. Ignatius (IL) 18 Elijah McKinnie 2030 6’2 G Kenwood (IL) 19 Evan Lemons 2029 6’5 G St. Laurence (IL) 20 Ryan Whitt 2029 6’5 F Phillips Academy (IL) 21 Kumasi Jones Jr. 2029 6’3 G Phillips Academy (IL) 22 Layton Jones 2030 6’5 F Bolingbrook (IL) 23 Roman Taylor 2029 6’0 G Tipton Rosemark (TN) 24 Kaden McClellan 2029 5’9 G Bloom (IL) 25 Artrell Burt 2029 6’6 F Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI) 26 Cory Irvin 2030 6’4 F Larkin (IL) 27 Ryan Williams 2029 6’9 C Detroit Country Day (MI) 28 Mamadou Baker 2030 6’7 F Guilford (IL) 29 London Coleman 2030 6’5 F St. Dominic (MO) 30 Mason Spicer 2029 6’0 G Whitney Young (IL) 31 Aaron Green Jr. 2029 6’0 G Tindley (IN) 32 Larry Ellis 2030 6'3 G Bloom (IL) 33 Evan VanderHorst 2030 6’6 F Solon (IA) 34 Aaron Harrington 2029 6’1 G Perspective Charter (IL) 35 Caden Covington 2029 6’2 G Pontiac (MI) 36 Bennett Meier 2030 6’4 F St. Laurence (IL) 37 EJ Miles 2029 6’5 F De La Salle (IL) 38 Jordan Crawford 2030 6’0 G Bartlett (TN) 39 Jonny Udoiwod 2029 6’1 G Geneva (IL) 40 Jay McPherson 2029 6’3 G Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI) 41 Cody Johnson 2029 6’4 G Marist (IL) 42 Ryan Gold Jr. 2029 6’1 G Pike (IN) 43 Caden Bezik 2029 6’0 G Marengo Community (IL) 44 Elijah Codjoe 2029 6’8 C Marist (IL) 45 Brysen Morris 2030 6’4 G Bloomington (IL)

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores