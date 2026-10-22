Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Top 45 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-Midwest Frosh/Soph Camp at De La Salle (Chicago) this past weekend and broke down its notes and evaluations to rank the top forty five players in attendance.
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The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 180 plus campers (14 states plus Canada) from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind point guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Zahari Threatt
|2029
|6’7
|F
|De La Salle (IL)
|2
|Robert Smith Jr.
|2030
|6'3
|G
|Marist (IL)
|3
|Corey Brown Jr.
|2029
|6’8
|F
|Gary Lighthouse (IN)
|4
|Demetrius Young Jr.
|2029
|6’9
|F
|Big MU GSA (TX)
|5
|Prentiss Gates Jr.
|2029
|6’7
|F
|Westside Leadership (IN)
|6
|Keiwon Gulley
|2029
|6’0
|G
|Bloom (IL)
|7
|Louis Johnson
|2030
|6’8
|C
|Bloom (IL)
|8
|Da’kylen Heard
|2029
|6’5
|G
|King College (IL)
|9
|Cody Rader
|2029
|5’11
|G
|Geneva (IL)
|10
|Elon Henderson
|2029
|6’9
|F
|Leo (IL)
|11
|DJ Moore
|2030
|6’2
|G
|Marist (IL)
|12
|Drew Cabana
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Chelsea (MI)
|13
|Ronald Johnson
|2029
|6'3
|G
|Mt. Carmel (IL)
|14
|Travis Jamison II
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Whitney Young (IL)
|15
|CJ Brown II
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Detroit Country Day (MI)
|16
|Brody Champagne
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Clarkston (MI)
|17
|Fitz McDermott
|2029
|6'3
|G
|St. Ignatius (IL)
|18
|Elijah McKinnie
|2030
|6’2
|G
|Kenwood (IL)
|19
|Evan Lemons
|2029
|6’5
|G
|St. Laurence (IL)
|20
|Ryan Whitt
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Phillips Academy (IL)
|21
|Kumasi Jones Jr.
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Phillips Academy (IL)
|22
|Layton Jones
|2030
|6’5
|F
|Bolingbrook (IL)
|23
|Roman Taylor
|2029
|6’0
|G
|Tipton Rosemark (TN)
|24
|Kaden McClellan
|2029
|5’9
|G
|Bloom (IL)
|25
|Artrell Burt
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI)
|26
|Cory Irvin
|2030
|6’4
|F
|Larkin (IL)
|27
|Ryan Williams
|2029
|6’9
|C
|Detroit Country Day (MI)
|28
|Mamadou Baker
|2030
|6’7
|F
|Guilford (IL)
|29
|London Coleman
|2030
|6’5
|F
|St. Dominic (MO)
|30
|Mason Spicer
|2029
|6’0
|G
|Whitney Young (IL)
|31
|Aaron Green Jr.
|2029
|6’0
|G
|Tindley (IN)
|32
|Larry Ellis
|2030
|6'3
|G
|Bloom (IL)
|33
|Evan VanderHorst
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Solon (IA)
|34
|Aaron Harrington
|2029
|6’1
|G
|Perspective Charter (IL)
|35
|Caden Covington
|2029
|6’2
|G
|Pontiac (MI)
|36
|Bennett Meier
|2030
|6’4
|F
|St. Laurence (IL)
|37
|EJ Miles
|2029
|6’5
|F
|De La Salle (IL)
|38
|Jordan Crawford
|2030
|6’0
|G
|Bartlett (TN)
|39
|Jonny Udoiwod
|2029
|6’1
|G
|Geneva (IL)
|40
|Jay McPherson
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (MI)
|41
|Cody Johnson
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Marist (IL)
|42
|Ryan Gold Jr.
|2029
|6’1
|G
|Pike (IN)
|43
|Caden Bezik
|2029
|6’0
|G
|Marengo Community (IL)
|44
|Elijah Codjoe
|2029
|6’8
|C
|Marist (IL)
|45
|Brysen Morris
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Bloomington (IL)
Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores
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