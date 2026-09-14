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Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 45 Rankings

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We took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top forty-five players in attendance.

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The following rankings are based on evaluations of 180 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day because of injury or prior fall league commitments. The Top 15-20 campers selected for the Top 30 Cream of the Crop Game were of much higher caliber than the rest of the campers chosen for the two all-star games. There were some borderline picks for the Top 30 game who played in the Top 60 game and a couple of players considered who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Kaleb Banfield 20296’7FCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
2Benjamin Davies 20296’10CCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
3Roman Felix 20296’8FSan Joaquin Memorial (CA)
4Semaj Cuyler20296’4GCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
5Leo Morrow-Brown20306’9CCrean Lutheran (CA)
6Phillip Reed 20296’2GPalisades (CA)
7Judah Van Ewijk20296’2GRiordan (CA)
8Logan Kish20306’11CBishop Gorman (NV)
9Logan Gardner 20306’4GCrean Lutheran (CA)
10Harlem Noel Graham20306’2GCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
11Prince Outler20306’5FThe U Academy (CA)
12Anthony Sarkesian20296’6FChaminade (CA)
13Ezekiel Ifejeh20296’6FCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
14Brad Pitt20306’4GCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
15Alijah Alexander 20316’7FCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
16Cuneyt Demirozu 20306’7FCampbell Hall (CA
17Quentin Graham20296’6FLong Beach Poly (CA)
18Noah Austin20306’0GFairfax (CA)
19Chase Wilson20296’1GKipp Academy (GA)
20Micah Wafer20306’6FModesto Christian (CA)
21Jerrell Copeland 20296’5GSoCal Academy (CA)
22Bernard Kudah20296’10CSoCal Academy (CA)
23Blake Poole20296’7FRiordan (CA)
24King Harris 20306’2GSt. John Bosco (CA)
25Preston Bond20306’4GRancho Cucamonga (CA)
26Daniel Mutombo20306’5FCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
27JoJo Mariles-Jara20296’4GDamien (CA)
28Cleveland Brown 20296’1GCampbell Hall (CA
29Dries Ogletree20296’4GWindward (CA)
30Rylan Westmoreland20306’0GSage Hill (CA)
31Dillon Rice 20306’5FRiordan (CA)
32Dawoud Manigat20296’6FCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
33Braylon Sherwood20296’6FChaminade (CA)
34Amoi Dut20296’1GCIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
35Emmanuel Momoh20296’5FCalvary Baptist (CA)
36JoJo O’Connor 20296’0GDamien (CA)
37Josiah McCoy20296’3GValencia (CA)
38Jaeyden Johnson20296’2GSan Joaquin Memorial (CA)
39Tim Gammage III20306’5FSt. Mary’s (AZ)
40Connor Clark 20306’3GNorth Torrance (CA)
41Hayes Porter20305’11GCorona Centennial (CA)
42Devin Huey20295’11GPittsburg (CA)
43Damon Wang20305’5GDamien (CA)
44Owen Webster 20306’4FTrabuco Hills (CA)
45Kai Newman 20306’4GRiordan (CA)

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores

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