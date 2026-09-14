Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 45 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top forty-five players in attendance.

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The following rankings are based on evaluations of 180 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day because of injury or prior fall league commitments. The Top 15-20 campers selected for the Top 30 Cream of the Crop Game were of much higher caliber than the rest of the campers chosen for the two all-star games. There were some borderline picks for the Top 30 game who played in the Top 60 game and a couple of players considered who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play.

Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.

No. Player Class HT POS Hometown 1 Kaleb Banfield 2029 6’7 F CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 2 Benjamin Davies 2029 6’10 C CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 3 Roman Felix 2029 6’8 F San Joaquin Memorial (CA) 4 Semaj Cuyler 2029 6’4 G CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 5 Leo Morrow-Brown 2030 6’9 C Crean Lutheran (CA) 6 Phillip Reed 2029 6’2 G Palisades (CA) 7 Judah Van Ewijk 2029 6’2 G Riordan (CA) 8 Logan Kish 2030 6’11 C Bishop Gorman (NV) 9 Logan Gardner 2030 6’4 G Crean Lutheran (CA) 10 Harlem Noel Graham 2030 6’2 G CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 11 Prince Outler 2030 6’5 F The U Academy (CA) 12 Anthony Sarkesian 2029 6’6 F Chaminade (CA) 13 Ezekiel Ifejeh 2029 6’6 F CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 14 Brad Pitt 2030 6’4 G CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 15 Alijah Alexander 2031 6’7 F CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 16 Cuneyt Demirozu 2030 6’7 F Campbell Hall (CA 17 Quentin Graham 2029 6’6 F Long Beach Poly (CA) 18 Noah Austin 2030 6’0 G Fairfax (CA) 19 Chase Wilson 2029 6’1 G Kipp Academy (GA) 20 Micah Wafer 2030 6’6 F Modesto Christian (CA) 21 Jerrell Copeland 2029 6’5 G SoCal Academy (CA) 22 Bernard Kudah 2029 6’10 C SoCal Academy (CA) 23 Blake Poole 2029 6’7 F Riordan (CA) 24 King Harris 2030 6’2 G St. John Bosco (CA) 25 Preston Bond 2030 6’4 G Rancho Cucamonga (CA) 26 Daniel Mutombo 2030 6’5 F CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 27 JoJo Mariles-Jara 2029 6’4 G Damien (CA) 28 Cleveland Brown 2029 6’1 G Campbell Hall (CA 29 Dries Ogletree 2029 6’4 G Windward (CA) 30 Rylan Westmoreland 2030 6’0 G Sage Hill (CA) 31 Dillon Rice 2030 6’5 F Riordan (CA) 32 Dawoud Manigat 2029 6’6 F CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 33 Braylon Sherwood 2029 6’6 F Chaminade (CA) 34 Amoi Dut 2029 6’1 G CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) 35 Emmanuel Momoh 2029 6’5 F Calvary Baptist (CA) 36 JoJo O’Connor 2029 6’0 G Damien (CA) 37 Josiah McCoy 2029 6’3 G Valencia (CA) 38 Jaeyden Johnson 2029 6’2 G San Joaquin Memorial (CA) 39 Tim Gammage III 2030 6’5 F St. Mary’s (AZ) 40 Connor Clark 2030 6’3 G North Torrance (CA) 41 Hayes Porter 2030 5’11 G Corona Centennial (CA) 42 Devin Huey 2029 5’11 G Pittsburg (CA) 43 Damon Wang 2030 5’5 G Damien (CA) 44 Owen Webster 2030 6’4 F Trabuco Hills (CA) 45 Kai Newman 2030 6’4 G Riordan (CA)

Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores