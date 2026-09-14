Pangos Frosh/Soph: Top 45 Rankings

We took in all the sessions of the 2026 Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend and broke down our notes and evaluations to rank the top forty-five players in attendance.
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The following rankings are based on evaluations of 180 campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in many instances that altered the rankings. Some of the camp’s elite players only participated for one day because of injury or prior fall league commitments. The Top 15-20 campers selected for the Top 30 Cream of the Crop Game were of much higher caliber than the rest of the campers chosen for the two all-star games. There were some borderline picks for the Top 30 game who played in the Top 60 game and a couple of players considered who didn’t play in either all-star game. Keep in mind guards tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp(s) and we always make a point to look for quality post play.
Editor’s Note: Use the scroll bar underneath the table, or use your fingers to scroll to the right, to view all the data within the table.
|No.
|Player
|Class
|HT
|POS
|Hometown
|1
|Kaleb Banfield
|2029
|6’7
|F
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|2
|Benjamin Davies
|2029
|6’10
|C
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|3
|Roman Felix
|2029
|6’8
|F
|San Joaquin Memorial (CA)
|4
|Semaj Cuyler
|2029
|6’4
|G
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|5
|Leo Morrow-Brown
|2030
|6’9
|C
|Crean Lutheran (CA)
|6
|Phillip Reed
|2029
|6’2
|G
|Palisades (CA)
|7
|Judah Van Ewijk
|2029
|6’2
|G
|Riordan (CA)
|8
|Logan Kish
|2030
|6’11
|C
|Bishop Gorman (NV)
|9
|Logan Gardner
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Crean Lutheran (CA)
|10
|Harlem Noel Graham
|2030
|6’2
|G
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|11
|Prince Outler
|2030
|6’5
|F
|The U Academy (CA)
|12
|Anthony Sarkesian
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Chaminade (CA)
|13
|Ezekiel Ifejeh
|2029
|6’6
|F
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|14
|Brad Pitt
|2030
|6’4
|G
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|15
|Alijah Alexander
|2031
|6’7
|F
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|16
|Cuneyt Demirozu
|2030
|6’7
|F
|Campbell Hall (CA
|17
|Quentin Graham
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Long Beach Poly (CA)
|18
|Noah Austin
|2030
|6’0
|G
|Fairfax (CA)
|19
|Chase Wilson
|2029
|6’1
|G
|Kipp Academy (GA)
|20
|Micah Wafer
|2030
|6’6
|F
|Modesto Christian (CA)
|21
|Jerrell Copeland
|2029
|6’5
|G
|SoCal Academy (CA)
|22
|Bernard Kudah
|2029
|6’10
|C
|SoCal Academy (CA)
|23
|Blake Poole
|2029
|6’7
|F
|Riordan (CA)
|24
|King Harris
|2030
|6’2
|G
|St. John Bosco (CA)
|25
|Preston Bond
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Rancho Cucamonga (CA)
|26
|Daniel Mutombo
|2030
|6’5
|F
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|27
|JoJo Mariles-Jara
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Damien (CA)
|28
|Cleveland Brown
|2029
|6’1
|G
|Campbell Hall (CA
|29
|Dries Ogletree
|2029
|6’4
|G
|Windward (CA)
|30
|Rylan Westmoreland
|2030
|6’0
|G
|Sage Hill (CA)
|31
|Dillon Rice
|2030
|6’5
|F
|Riordan (CA)
|32
|Dawoud Manigat
|2029
|6’6
|F
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|33
|Braylon Sherwood
|2029
|6’6
|F
|Chaminade (CA)
|34
|Amoi Dut
|2029
|6’1
|G
|CIA-Bella Vista (AZ)
|35
|Emmanuel Momoh
|2029
|6’5
|F
|Calvary Baptist (CA)
|36
|JoJo O’Connor
|2029
|6’0
|G
|Damien (CA)
|37
|Josiah McCoy
|2029
|6’3
|G
|Valencia (CA)
|38
|Jaeyden Johnson
|2029
|6’2
|G
|San Joaquin Memorial (CA)
|39
|Tim Gammage III
|2030
|6’5
|F
|St. Mary’s (AZ)
|40
|Connor Clark
|2030
|6’3
|G
|North Torrance (CA)
|41
|Hayes Porter
|2030
|5’11
|G
|Corona Centennial (CA)
|42
|Devin Huey
|2029
|5’11
|G
|Pittsburg (CA)
|43
|Damon Wang
|2030
|5’5
|G
|Damien (CA)
|44
|Owen Webster
|2030
|6’4
|F
|Trabuco Hills (CA)
|45
|Kai Newman
|2030
|6’4
|G
|Riordan (CA)
Ronnie Flores is the Publisher of hoopscooponline.com. He can be reached at ronlocc1977@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow him on Twitter: @RonMFlores
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