Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Top 40 Rankings

The Nothing But Net Magazine staff and HOOP SCOOP associate editor Rodger Bohn took in all the sessions of the 2025 Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph Camp at the Duncanville Fieldhouse (Duncanville, Texas) this past weekend and broke down their notes and evaluations to rank the top forty players in attendance. HOOP SCOOP publisher and Ballislife.com Editor Ronnie Flores was not in attendance.

The following rankings are based on evaluations of all 160 plus campers from all the sessions, not just the two Cream of the Crop All-Star Games. The following rankings are based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state player rankings. They are also ranked with actual performance in mind, not a player’s potential as a college prospect. Some players did not participate in every session of the camp and in some instances that altered the rankings. Keep in mind guards, or players with the ball in their hands, tend to dominate showcase settings such as the Pangos Frosh/Soph Camp (s).

No.PlayerClassHTPOSHometown
1Terrell Jackson 20286’9FDallas Carter (TX)
2Alex Alexander 20286’10 FMesquite (TX)
3Aiden Clark 20286’0GHouston LSOSS (TX)
4Eppiphane Affi20286’8FHouston Xavier (TX)
5Xavier Young Jr. 20286’10 FOak Cliff Faith Family (TX)
6Brian Hopgood Jr. 20286’7FOklahoma City Bristow (OK)
7D.J. Parker 20306’6FKennemer MS (TX)
8Felix Okam20296’9FGrand Prairie (TX)
9Kaiden Smith 20286’7FSecond Baptist (TX)
10Na’az Bell20286’8FNew Orleans B.T. Washington (LA)
11Luckie Harbert III20286’8FDuncanville (TX)
12Eric Beard Jr. 20286’2GHouston Heights (TX)
13Heir Jackson20206’2GHome School (TX)
14Mike Sorrell20296’5GEpiscopal School of Dallas (TX)
15K.J. Gabriel Jr. 20296’7FMansfield Legacy (TX)
16Haynes Brookhart20286’4GDallas JJ Pearce (TX)
17Joseph Creal III20296’5GMansfield Summit (TX)
18Bae Bae Groom 20286’2GDuncanville (TX)
19Demarious Daniel 20286’7FMesquite (TX)
20Aiden Bezenah20286’8FJenks (OK)
21Cameron Crenshaw 20286’9FSan Antonio Wagner (TX)
22Jordan Hopkins 20285’11GFrisco Emerson (TX)
23Vijay Keshaav20296’2GFrisco Memorial (TX)
24Terrance Johnson 20296’2GPlano Senior (TX)
25Marcellus Luster 20286’3GDenton Guyer (TX)
26Braylon Brooks 20295’11GFlowers (MD)
27Braylon Manning 20295’8GWaxahachie (TX)
28Marquez Lucas Jr. 20285’11GAubrey (TX)
29Brooks Richmond20296’4GWaxahachie (TX)
30Johnathan Rodriguez20285’10GLakeridge (TX)
31Sheriff Kareem II20286’3GRichmond Foster (TX)
32DeRado Bailey20286’10 CDallas Madison (TX)
33Bryson Miles 20286’5FNew Orleans B.T. Washington (LA)
34Reuben Berry20286’0GThe Woodlands (TX)
35Rodrick Hall Jr. 20296’2GCatoosa (OK)
36Ronald Navarre Jr. 20285’8GArchbishop Rummel (LA)
37Cohen LaCore 20286’2GMelissa (TX)
38K.T. Turner III20285’11GMansfield (TX)
39Kosi Nzeribe 20296’7FCedar Hill (TX)
40Demetrius Young Jr. 20296’7FArlington Impact Academy (TX)

