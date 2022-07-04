The Hoop Scoop

NBPA Top 100 Camp: Top 50 Rankings

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2022 NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Fla. and broke down our notes and reports to rank the camp’s top 50 performers in attendance.

The following list is based on evaluations from all three days of games at the 2022 NBPA Top 100 Camp. The list is based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and that was a factor in the final selections. With many top players committing and participating at a USA Basketball event, however, this year’s camp had more depth than high end, sure-fire NBA talent. There are likely some deserving players who just missed the Top 50 that would be in another evaluators’ list based on which game one focused on among the playing courts. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and who finished the camp strong. We also took into account statistics provided at the event and a player’s class. For more information about the camp, visit top100camp.com

#NameClassHTPOSSchool
1GG Jackson20236'8FOak Hill Academy (VA)
2Baye Fall20236'11CDenver Prep (CO)
3Bryson Warren20236'2GOvertime Elite
4Omaha Biliew20236'8FLink Year Academy (KS)
5Jared McCain20236'3GCorona Centennial (CA)
6Taylor Bowen20236'9FBrewster Academy (NH)
7Flory Bidunga20246'9CKoloma (IN)
8Christopher Cain20236'4GIMG (FL)
9Cameron Boozer20256'9FColumbus (FL)
10Dusty Stromer20236'6GNotre Dame (CA)
11Layden Blocker20236'2GLink Year Academy (KS)
12Silas Demary Jr20236'4GLiberty Heights (NC)
13Rob Dillingham20236'3GDonda Academy (CA)
14Kwame Evans20236'10FMontverde (FL)
15Justin Edwards20236'8FImhotep (PA)
16Aaron Bradshaw20237'1CCamden (NJ)
17Jakobe Walter20236'5GLink Year Prep (KS)
18Jaylen Curry20236'0GChambers (NC)
19Stephon Castle20236'7FNewton (GA)
20Milan Momcilovic20236'8FPewaukee (WI)
21Jace Posey20236'4GStrake Jesuit (TX)
22Cody Williams20236'8FPerry (AZ)
23Cyril Somtochukwu20246'10CHamilton Heights (TN)
24Treymane Parker20235'10GVertical Academy (NC)
25JP Estrella20236'11CBrewster Academy (NH)
26Mouhamed Dioubate20236'7FPutnam Science Academy (NY)
27Dallas Thomas20246'9FParkview (AR)
28Arrington Page20236'9FWheeler (GA)
29Darryn Peterson20256'5GCuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (OH)
30Bryson Tucker20246'7FMount St. Joseph (MD)
31John Bol20247'2CChristian Brothers (MO)
32Cayden Boozer20256'4GColumbus (FL)
33Bronny James20236'3GSierra Canyon (CA)
34Isaiah Miranda20237'1CBrewster Academy (NH)
35Scotty Middleton20236'7FSunrise Christian (KS)
36Nolan Winters20236'10FLakeville North (MN)
37KJ Lewis20236'4GDuncanville (TX)
38Zayden High20236'8FAZ Compass (AZ)
39Ryan Bewley20236'8FOvertime Elite
40Brandon Garrison20236'8FDel City (OK)
41AJ Johnson20236'5ATaft (CA)
42Jackson Shelstad20236'0GWest Linn (OR)
43Matt Bewley20236'9FOvertime Elite
44Tru Washington20236'3GMountain Pointe (AZ)
45Jazz Gardner20237'0CWest Ranch (CA)
46Derik Queen20246'8FMontverde Academy (FL)
47TJ Ford20235'11GRidge Point (TX)
48George Washington Jr.20236'2GChaminade Jullenne (OH)
49Simeon Wilcher20236'4GRoselle Catholic (NJ)
50Blake Buchanan20236'9FLake City (ID)

