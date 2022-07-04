NBPA Top 100 Camp: Top 50 Rankings

We evaluated all the sessions of the 2022 NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Fla. and broke down our notes and reports to rank the camp’s top 50 performers in attendance.

The following list is based on evaluations from all three days of games at the 2022 NBPA Top 100 Camp. The list is based on performance at the camp only, not on performance combined with previous honors, national or state ranking. Some players did not play in every session of the camp and that was a factor in the final selections. With many top players committing and participating at a USA Basketball event, however, this year’s camp had more depth than high end, sure-fire NBA talent. There are likely some deserving players who just missed the Top 50 that would be in another evaluators’ list based on which game one focused on among the playing courts. Our evaluations are based on all-around performance within the context of winning basketball and who finished the camp strong. We also took into account statistics provided at the event and a player’s class. For more information about the camp, visit top100camp.com